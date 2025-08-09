LIVE TV
Home > India > “Why Are They Stopping Us Like This?”: Mother Of The Deceased RG Kar Medical College Student

Mother of the deceased RG Kar Medical College student on August 09, 2025, Saturday alleged according to ANI, that she was roughed up by the women police personnel. As per the lady, this happened while she was on her way to join a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter in a state-run hospital.

'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest (Photo Credit- ANI)
'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 17:02:51 IST

Mother of the deceased RG Kar Medical College student on August 09, 2025, Saturday alleged according to ANI, that she was roughed up by the women police personnel. As per the lady, this happened while she was on her way to join a march to West Bengal state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, called to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter in a state-run hospital. In a video shared by the ANI on the X platform (formerly Twitter), The West Bengal Police had deployed lathi charge at protestors during the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ rally. 

What was the RG Kar Doctor’s rape-murder case?

As described in a NDTV report, the body of the on-duty doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital, on August 09, 2024. On August 10, 2024, the key and sole accused Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata police. On August 12, 2024, the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post. The State Government had also transferred the hospital superintendent. On August 13, 2024, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to CBI and on August 15, 2024, a mob entered the hospital premises amidst the midnight protests. 

On August 17, 2024, the healthcare services were hit across the country because doctors joined the Indian Medical Association’s call for 24-hour withdrawal of medical services in solidarity with the victim. The trial in this case started on November 11, 2024 and ended with the conviction of the Sanjay Roy on January 18, 2025. He was given life imprisonment. 

What did Sanjay Roy’s family said about his conviction?

Sanjay Roy’s mother had said that according to a Times of India report, that if her son was truly guilty, he should be punished even if it meant death penalty. 

Also read: RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

Tags: Nabanna AbhiyanRG Kar Medical College studentRG Kar Medical College student news

