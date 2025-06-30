Live Tv
Home > India > Can A Father Murder His Own Son, Just For Playing? 10-Year-Old Stabbed To Death

Can A Father Murder His Own Son, Just For Playing? 10-Year-Old Stabbed To Death

A PCR call was received from Dada Dev Hospital at around 1:30 PM. The accused, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer, has been arrested, and the murder has been registered. The police are interrogating the neighbours and family members to understand the situation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events and circumstances leading up to the crime.

Father Stabs His 10 Year Old Child, Investigation Underway
Father Stabs His 10 Year Old Child, Investigation Underway

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 17:35:41 IST

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his father on Sunday, 30th June in the afternoon, for playing in the rain in Sagarpur, Southwest Delhi. The accused, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer, has been arrested, and the murder has been registered.

The police have reported, a PCR call being received from Dada Dev Hospital at around 1:30 PM. The child was declared dead on arrival.

What Is The Family History?

The police stated that the child was living with his father and three siblings in a one-room rented accommodation in Mohan Block, Sagarpur.

The statement read, “His mother has passed away a few years ago and the children were being looked after solely by the father.”

What Does The Preliminary Investigation Say?

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred when the boy insisted on playing in the rain. The statement read, “His father objected, but the child did not comply. In a fit of rage, the man picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the boy in the chest.” The accused immediately rushed the child to the hospital, but he had already succumbed to the injuries.

The doctors immediately informed the Police of what had happened which was followed by an investigation. The police have informed, that a kitchen knife, the weapon of offence has been recovered and the father too has been taken into custody.

Family Secrets Spilled By The Siblings

The police are interrogating the neighbours and family members to understand the situation. Following this, the victim’s sister has asked for stricter punishment for the father, “Today my brother went outside to play in the rain, but my father objected and ran behind him with a knife. He stabbed him in the chest. I want strict action against my father,” while claiming that her father would often thrash the child after consuming liquor.

The victim’s brother also tried to save him from his father, “My father was drunk and he was not listening to our pleas. He suddenly stabbed my brother due to which he died. We want action against him.”

The police said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events and circumstances leading up to the crime.

