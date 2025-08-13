Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in contact with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on a hotline. Reddy, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, made this statement during a press conference in Amaravati while responding to a question on Gandhi’s “vote chori” remarks. He claimed Gandhi avoided raising the issue in Andhra Pradesh because of his communication with Naidu via Revanth Reddy.

Reddy Questions Gandhi’s Silence on Andhra Pradesh Vote Difference

Reddy questioned why Rahul Gandhi does not comment on Andhra Pradesh when speaking about “vote chori”. He pointed out that the state recorded a 12.5 per cent vote difference between the announced figures and the final count on counting day. He claimed this was the highest gap and alleged Gandhi remained silent due to his link with Naidu. Reddy also referred to the Aam Aadmi Party’s recent loss in Delhi and said Gandhi did not speak against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal either.

Former CM Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Political Approach

Reddy accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking sincerity in his political actions. He said, “Rahul Gandhi does not talk about Andhra because Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with Rahul Gandhi through Revanth Reddy on a hotline… What should I comment on someone like Rahul Gandhi, who himself is not sincere about what he does?” He maintained that Gandhi’s selective statements raise questions about his stand on political issues, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

