LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is in contact with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi via Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, questioning Gandhi’s silence on Andhra “vote chori” allegations and a 12.5% vote difference.

Chandrababu Naidu in Direct Contact with Rahul Gandhi?
Chandrababu Naidu in Direct Contact with Rahul Gandhi?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 15:07:37 IST

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in contact with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on a hotline. Reddy, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, made this statement during a press conference in Amaravati while responding to a question on Gandhi’s “vote chori” remarks. He claimed Gandhi avoided raising the issue in Andhra Pradesh because of his communication with Naidu via Revanth Reddy.

Reddy Questions Gandhi’s Silence on Andhra Pradesh Vote Difference

Reddy questioned why Rahul Gandhi does not comment on Andhra Pradesh when speaking about “vote chori”. He pointed out that the state recorded a 12.5 per cent vote difference between the announced figures and the final count on counting day. He claimed this was the highest gap and alleged Gandhi remained silent due to his link with Naidu. Reddy also referred to the Aam Aadmi Party’s recent loss in Delhi and said Gandhi did not speak against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal either.

Former CM Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Political Approach

Reddy accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking sincerity in his political actions. He said, “Rahul Gandhi does not talk about Andhra because Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with Rahul Gandhi through Revanth Reddy on a hotline… What should I comment on someone like Rahul Gandhi, who himself is not sincere about what he does?” He maintained that Gandhi’s selective statements raise questions about his stand on political issues, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

Must Read: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: HM Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor At His Residence

Tags: Jagan Mohan ReddyN Chandrababu Naidu

RELATED News

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks
79 Years Of Freedom: Are Indian Women Truly Independent?
Beyond Mahatma Gandhi And Bhagat Singh: The Unsung Heroes Of India’s Freedom Struggle

LATEST NEWS

Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges
Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges
Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges
Chandrababu Naidu In Direct Contact With Rahul Gandhi? Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?