Home > India > China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

China on Friday officially extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Tianjin at August end.

File photo - ANI
File photo - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 8, 2025 20:10:54 IST

China on Friday officially extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Tianjin at August end.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced it at a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, expressing optimism that the gathering would strengthen regional cooperation. 

The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a statement on the Prime Minister’s visit. The development comes amid tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian oil.

 Guo Jiakun said, “China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness.”

SCO Summit in Tianjin

China is set to host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, where leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO, and heads of 10 international organisations will attend relevant events, the Chinese Ministry spokesperson confirmed. 

Prime Minister Modi last visited China in 2018 on two occasions. First, during April for the India-China Informal Summit at Wuhan, and later in June for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO in Qingdao. (ANI)

