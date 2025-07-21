LIVE TV
Home > India > CM Revanth Reddy Reviews ATC Progress—Will Telangana's '2047 Vision' Transform Youth Skilling?

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the progress of 111 planned Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), urging fast-track completion. He proposed a model ATC at Genome Valley to train youth in biotech, pharma, and life sciences, aligning with the 'Telangana Rising - 2047' vision.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 21:21:58 IST

In a major push towards the ‘Telangana Rising – 2047’ vision, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials to assess the development and progress of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) being set up across the state to equip youth with industry-relevant skills.

During the review, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to align training modules and courses offered at these centres with the requirements of modern industries, including pharma, biotech, and life sciences. He instructed officials to ensure that the training being imparted at ATCs is practical, demand-driven, and tailored to meet the expectations of emerging sectors.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a total of 111 ATCs are planned to be developed in three phases. Phase 1 includes 25 centres, Phase 2 includes 40, and Phase 3 will see the establishment of 46 more centres. So far, 49 ATCs have become operational under Phase 1 and 2, they reported.

Stressing the need to speed up the remaining works, CM Revanth Reddy directed the departments concerned to complete the construction of ATCs at the earliest, within the stipulated timelines. He also indicated that he would personally conduct surprise inspections to monitor on-ground progress.

To further accelerate the development process, the Chief Minister suggested that if required, services of reputed and skilled construction agencies should be engaged. He also proposed the establishment of a model ATC in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, which would specifically cater to the training needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify and allocate suitable land for the Genome Valley centre and prepare proposals for setting up a state-of-the-art training facility equipped with advanced infrastructure.

