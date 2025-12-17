LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

PNGRB will implement a new two-zone unified tariff from January 1, 2026, cutting CNG and PNG prices by about ₹2–3 per unit nationwide. The move simplifies tariffs, mandates passing benefits to consumers, and is expected to boost natural gas usage across India.

CNG and PNG prices are set to change since January 1. (Image: ANI, file photo)
CNG and PNG prices are set to change since January 1. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 17, 2025 15:36:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

CNG and PNG prices are set to be slashed from January 1, 2026, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) announced a tariff rationalization that will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, AK Tiwari, Member, PNGRB, said that the new unified tariff structure will result in savings of Rs 2-3 per unit for consumers, depending on the state and applicable taxes.

The regulator has simplified the tariff structure by reducing the number of zones from three to two. Under the previous system announced in 2023, tariffs were divided into three distance-based zones. Rs 42 for distances up to 200 kilometers, Rs 80 for 300-1,200 kilometers, and Rs 107 for distances beyond 1,200 kilometers.

“We have rationalized the tariff. Instead of three zones, there will be two zones, and the first zone will be applicable for CNG and domestic PNG customers on a pan-India basis,” Tiwari explained. The unified rate for Zone 1 has now been fixed at Rs 54, down from the earlier rates of Rs 80 and Rs 107.

Benefits of the New Tariff Structure for CNG consumers

According to ANI, the new tariff structure will benefit consumers across 312 geographical areas covered by 40 City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies operating in India. “This will benefit consumers in the transport sector who use CNG and households that use PNG in their kitchens,” Tiwari said.

The PNGRB has mandated that the benefit of this rationalized tariff must be passed on to consumers, and the regulator will actively monitor compliance. “Our role is to balance the interest of consumers as well as the operators in this business,” Tiwari added.

Discussing the expansion of CNG and PNG infrastructure, Tiwari said that licenses have been granted to cover the entire country, with operators including public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, and joint ventures.

The government’s push to provide subsidized and rationalized gas for CNG and domestic PNG consumption is expected to drive growth in natural gas usage across the country, with the CGD sector identified as the primary growth driver for natural gas consumption in India.

 (With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cnglatest newsPNG connectionstariff

RELATED News

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

Delhi Pollution Emergency: AQI Hits Season’s Worst, Government Mandates 50% Work From Home For All Offices

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Is Homebound Going To Oscars? What Is The Difference Between Getting Shortlisted And Nominated? Explained

The Hidden Drain: Why Manual IT Asset Handoffs Are Costing Companies More Than They Realize

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff
CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff
CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff
CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

QUICK LINKS