“Congress Would Have Swept Haryana Polls”: Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H Files’ In Latest Charge At EC, BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on November 4 shared what he claims to be the next big set of “proofs” dubbed “hydrogen bomb” that the Election Commission of India is working at the behest of the Centre’s ruling BJP to “steal” votes. The press conference, held at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, came just two days before Bihar assembly polls begin.

Gandhi alleged a pattern of electoral manipulation, recalling his prior briefings that exposed “voter addition” in select Lok Sabha and Assembly segments like Bengaluru, and later a “massive voter deletion scam.” In his September address, he had hinted at dropping this “hydrogen bomb” but said preparations were still underway.

‘Vote Chori’ Is Theft Of Democracy

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of failing to act on his previous charges despite a one-week deadline. “Vote chori is not just theft of votes it’s theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, and democracy itself,” he said.

The ECI, however, rejected his claims and challenged him to submit evidence through a sworn affidavit. Gandhi responded that his allegations were based entirely on the Commission’s own public data and that his “oath to the Constitution” was already in place.

‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ With INDIA Bloc Leaders

Alongside RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc members, Gandhi recently led a 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, protesting alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. During the march, he hit out at the BJP and RSS, declaring, “The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India.”

ALSO READ: “Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz