LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting

Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Constitution Club of India’s secretary (administration) post, defeating Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan by 102 votes after 25 counting rounds, with cross-party backing playing a key role in his midnight victory.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy clinches Constitution Club victory over Sanjeev Balyan after marathon midnight counting.
Rajiv Pratap Rudy clinches Constitution Club victory over Sanjeev Balyan after marathon midnight counting.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 13, 2025 09:03:15 IST

In perhaps the most suspenseful election in Constitution Club of India’s (CCI) history, BJP Saran MP and longtime club hand Rajiv Pratap Rudy beat fellow party leader and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in the contest for secretary (administration), as the contest extended beyond midnight hours and sent the political corridors into a tizzy.

The vote tallying went on for 25 apprehensive rounds, and the result was announced at around 2 am. Rudy received 354 votes, along with 38 postal votes, making his total 392 winning by a comfortable 102 votes over Balyan, who received 290. The election attracted a very high-profile voter roll cutting across party lines, with the likes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior MPs from other parties visiting the club to cast their votes.

Speaking soon after his win, Rudy, who has been a Union minister under both Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said:

“People have transcended party lines and voted for my team and myself. The job we have done for the last two and a quarter decades has ultimately found acceptance in the votes of voters who count.

A fresh start for Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rudy’s victory, insiders claim, was sealed when opposition group after Sonia Gandhi reportedly giving personal assurance to joined him in the Centre. MPs from the Samajwadi Party were also called upon to vote for the CCI veteran. Weighing of opposition votes brought momentum decisively in Rudy’s favor after a nail-biting beginning.

While Balyan had support from BJP’s leadership, along with considerable support among Jat leaders and state heavyweights from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Rudy banked on his 25-year club experience and the influential Thakur lobby. Most credit him with turning the CCI into a vibrant center for parliamentarians and political leadership from an abnegated institution.

This was not the only election of the evening 14 members contested 11 executive committee positions. BJP’s ex-MP Pradeep Gandhi topped the list with the biggest margin of 507 votes, followed by ex-Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill with 502 votes. Other prize winners were Trinamool MP Prasun Banerjee, ex-BJD MP Kalikesh Singh Deo, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, RSP leader NK Premachandran, Samajwadi Party MP Akshay Yadav, Shiv Sena MP Srirang Appa Barne, ex-BJP MP Naresh Agarwal, and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand, Pradeep Kumar Verma.

With this win, Rudy maintains his grip at the CCI an organization he has headed and molded for almost a quarter of a century yet again solidifying his position as among its strongest leaders.

ALSO READ: BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

Tags: Constitution Club PollsRajiv Pratap RudySanjeev Balyan

RELATED News

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

LATEST NEWS

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting
Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting
Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting
Constitution Club Polls: How Rajiv Pratap Rudy Beat Sanjeev Balyan After 25 Rounds of Counting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?