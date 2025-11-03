Delhi HC Orders MEA To Provide Legal Aid To Make Sure Celina Jaitly Can Contact Brother Detained in UAE, Actress Says, ‘Government Is The Only Entity I Trust’

On Monday, the Delhi High Court ordered the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that Actor and UN Equality Champion Celina Jaitly’s brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitley, who has been allegedly detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since September 2024, receives proper legal representation.

Actor Celina Jaitly has approached the Delhi High Court by filing a writ petition, requesting judicial intervention to obtain legal, medical, and diplomatic support for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitley.

Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice on her petition and directed the central government to file a status report on the case and the update on Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitley’s current condition. He also appointed a nodal officer to coordinate all assistance and facilitate contact regarding his case. The court further directed the Center to take necessary measures to enable communication between Major Jailty, his wife, and his sister.

Justice Datta directed, “Depute a nodal office and apprise the family members as regards to the status of the detainee and legal proceedings in the UAE. Nodal officer to give updates to the family.”



Celina Jaitly’s Emotional Plea for Her Brother’s Safe Return

Celina Jaitly expressed her anguish on Instagram, saying, “For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry.”







What Does Petition Say?

The petition filed by Celina Jaitly says:

⁠Immediate provision of effective legal representation to Maj. (Retd.) Jaitley regarding his arrest and detention in the UAE.

Assistance or financial support from the MEA in meeting necessary legal expenses.

Facilitation of direct and real-time communication between Celina Jaitly and her brother.

Urgent steps through diplomatic channels to ensure proper medical treatment and humanitarian care.

Regular consular monitoring of his welfare, access to legal assistance, and updates to the petitioner.

Active engagement with UAE authorities to ensure that the detainee’s rights are upheld in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963.

How Major Vikrant Jaitly Was Abducted in UAE?

In the petition before the Court, it is stated that Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitley had served in the Indian Army and on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. He was working with a consultancy firm in the UAE when he was abducted from a mall in the presence of his wife.

After learning about her brother’s alleged abduction, Celina Jaitly filed a complaint through the government’s ‘MADAD Portal’. However, she claimed that she received no response or any form of update on her brother’s condition. She also reached out to the Indian Embassy in the UAE but did not receive any assistance.

What Will Happen Next?

The matter will be heard next on December 24. Until then, the Court has asked the Center to provide updates on the progress of its efforts to ensure legal assistance and establish communication with Major Jaitly.