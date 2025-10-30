LIVE TV
Home > India > Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

Digital Arrest: Cybersecurity authorities have released an urgent warning compared to the rising threat of “digital arrest” scams happening in India. Fraudsters posturing themselves as police, cybercrime officers, or government officials are trapping people into transferring money under the false threat of arrest or legal action.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 30, 2025 17:12:37 IST

Digital Arrest scams are increasing in India nowadays, cybersecurity authorities have released an urgent warning compared to the rising threat. Fraudsters posturing themselves as police, cybercrime officers, or government officials are trapping people into transferring money under the false threat of arrest or legal action.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed an urgency in such cases related to Digital arrest, where scammers connect victims through WhatsApp, phone, or video calls. They claim their Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account linked to criminal activity. Once they set fear, victims are then forced into transferring funds or sharing sensitive data with them. 

Digital Arrest: How Scammers Operate and Who They Target

Cyber law experts describe digital arrest as a technique that manipulates and implants fear to extort money from the victims. Scammers exploit psychological pressure, imprints of authority, and access to leaked personal data. Various professionals in Information Technology, banking sectors, and government units, along with college students and senior citizens, are the most frequent targets to the scammers. 

Recent cases show the increasing threat of digital arrest scams. Journalist Richa Mishra, one of the well-known Journalist was stuck in a fake interrogation over a parcel which was linked with drugs. Also, Shivankita Dixit, former Miss India winner was seized in a 2-hour video-call “arrest” by scammers depicting themselves as CBI officers, forcing her to transfer Rs.99,000 under false legal threats.

Digital Arrest: Cybersecurity Do’s and Don’ts

The I4C handbook explains that digital arrest is fake and has no legal stand point in India.

Do’s: Report any suspicious calls, use separate phone numbers for financial transactions, and reflect cyber insurance.

Don’ts: Do not share your personal or banking details with anyone, never transfer money out of fear, don’t download remote-access apps from any of the sources which are not verified.

Awareness is considered to be the strongest defense mechanism. As India’s digital ecosystem develops and expands, vigilance remains vital to remaining secure while online.

As per Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, various individuals till now have lost lakhs of rupees because of Digital arrests. Citizens are, therefore, advised to report such incidents immediately on the cybercrime helpline 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:11 PM IST
