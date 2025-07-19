Breaking: DK Shivakumar’s Convoy Escort Vehicle Overturned Near Mandya

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s convoy pilot vehicle overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway near Mandya. The Dy CM, with his convoy, was returning after attending the Sadhana Samavesha in Mysore on Saturday.

The Police said that the pilot vehicle touched the median and toppled on to the other side of the expressway.

As reported, after the escort vehicle skidded on the wet road and hit a divider, causing it to overturn. Two personnel were injured in the incident.

The injured personnel were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per reports, DK Shivakumar was not in the affected vehicle and is safe.

The ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ was held to counter the BJP’s misinformation campaign, the Congress said.

DK Shivakumar said, “The opposition is spreading misinformation that there is no development in the state and that the government has no funds. Our government is providing 5,000 crore rupees annually to Kalyana Karnataka. In Bidar, we have launched projects worth 2,025 crore rupees. Recently, we initiated projects worth 3,400 crore rupees in Indi.”

He added that today, in Mysuru, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation for 74 projects with a grant of over 2,000 crore rupees. We do not play politics based on emotions; we play politics based on people’s lives.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said, “JDS-BJP’s lies are answered by our development works. We have reached the doorsteps of the state’s people through our schemes.”

