‘Do The Atomic Proof Explosion Now’ : Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi On Allegation Of Rigged Lok Sabha Poll Result

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to immediately present his alleged proof of vote rigging in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi said he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission. If he has an atom bomb of proofs, I want to say that he should do the atomic test immediately.” Singh stated that Gandhi had made false statements many times in the past and urged him to place all his evidence before the public without delay.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, says “… Rahul Gandhi said that he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission… If he has an atom bomb of proofs, its atomic test should be done immediately…The fact is that he… pic.twitter.com/yY2LzqMJVm — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Rajnath Singh Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Claims of Election Fraud

Rajnath Singh continued his attack on Gandhi’s allegations by questioning the authenticity of his claims. He said, “The fact is that he does not have any proof or evidence. He should keep all the evidence before the people.” Singh mocked Gandhi’s statement, adding, “He has often given such false statements and claimed that whenever he speaks, it will create an earthquake. I can only say that he should quickly explode his atom bomb of proofs and make sure to keep himself balanced and safe.” Singh’s comments came in response to Gandhi’s charge that the 2024 Lok Sabha results were rigged.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Rigged Lok Sabha Results

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not fair. At the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Gandhi claimed he had gathered proof showing large-scale rigging in at least 70 to 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Gandhi declared, “The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If these seats were not rigged, he would not have become Prime Minister.” He also stated that Congress would soon share evidence with the public to prove his claims and expose how the elections were manipulated.

