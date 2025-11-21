Donald Trump Jr.’s ₹10-Lakh-A-Night Maharaja Suite: From Private Massage Parlour To Serene Plunge Pool And Personal Butler, Trump’s Son Will Enjoy These Amenities During Indian Billionaire Wedding

On 23 November, American President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is visiting Udaipur in the evening to grace a royal wedding.

He will spend the night with his girlfriend in The Leela Palace which is a luxury hotel located in the banks of Lake Pichola. He and the other guests have all 82 rooms and 3 luxury suites booked within the 21-23 November period.

Inside Trump Jr.’s ₹10-Lakh-a-Night Maharaja Suite at Udaipur’s Leela Palace

Donald Trump Jr. will also remain in the hotel in the Maharaja Suite which is priced at 10 lakh per day. The Royal Suite is also booked at the event costing 7 lakh a day. No consistent clients will be admitted in the hotel during his stay.

In 2019, Travel + Leisure magazine included the Leela Palace, Udaipur, in the list of the best hotels in the world. This suite has previously been occupied by many renowned personalities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Gautam Adani.

This suite is spread across a vast area of 3,585 sq. ft., and it encapsulates the theme of the Indian royalty, with modern comforts being made. Adorned with selected art and antique artifacts, each aspect portrays the aspect of elegance and splendor.

It is designed to live in luxury and it comprises a luxurious living room, a personal office, a grand dining room and a grand master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe.

The en suite bathroom is a private retreat that has a king sized soaking tub, a personal jacuzzi, separate shower cabin and high-end water closet, all aimed at a supe relaxation experience.

The essence of the Maharaja Suite lies in its combination of isolation and opulence what really makes it stand out. Additionally, guests would be able to spend absolute tranquillity in an exclusive massage room, relaxing plunge pool and large courtyards that would create the atmosphere of royal tranquillity.

An additional Grand Heritage View Balcony Room with additional space and comfort is considered to accompany guests with family members or staff members, but the absolute privacy is ensured.

An exclusive personal butler will be on-call during the stay to completely meet any need you might have.

The Maharaja Suite is not just a place to stay but a well-thought-out royal experience to those who have no other way to surprise but the extraordinary.

Leela Palace Booked Out as Donald Trump Jr. Joins Billionaire Wedding

Special transport and high-security arrangements.

It has been built with an exclusive path through the hotel, which Trump Jr. and other high-profile guests can use to move through the hotel discreetly. At the property, an American Secret Service group, as well as local police, has been posted. There is not a single hotel vehicle in the use, rather cars with Haryana registration numbers of Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Vellfire have been hired to carry out transportation.

In a charter flight, Donald Trump Jr. will arrive at Dabok Airport, Udaipur, at 5.15 PM on Friday. At 6 PM, he will arrive at The Leela Palace and at 8 PM he will be present at the sangeet ceremony at Janana Mahal. He is going to spend the night at the hotel and attend the wedding events on 22 and 23 November.

The central wedding will be held on 23 November Jagmandir Island Palace, which is found in the center of Lake Pichola. The wedding of Netra Mantena, a daughter of an American billionaire, Rama Raju Mantena, and groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, will be held 21-24 November.

The lavish wedding is likely to attract several Bollywood actors, such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, director Karan Johar and other stars who will be travelling using four chartered flights.

