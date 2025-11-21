Who Are Vamsi Gadiraju And Netra Mantena? Donald Trump Jr Attends Lavish Billionaire Wedding At Udaipur

Vamsi Gadiraju And Netra Mantena: Udaipur is gearing up for yet another high-profile wedding as US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju prepare to tie the knot starting Friday. The celebration has already gained significant attention after Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, arrived in India to attend the festivities.

Trump Jr was seen visiting the Taj Mahal on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation of 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries. The group toured the monument under tight security, surrounded by Secret Service officials and Indian security personnel.

Who Is Netra Mantena?

Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman of Orlando-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Raju Mantena is a billionaire entrepreneur who operates research and development centres in the US, Switzerland and India. He is also the founder of ICORE Healthcare, which provides health plans with specialised solutions to manage rising specialty drug costs.

Details of the wedding had largely remained private until recently, when the news surfaced after actor Oliver Trevena shared the invitation on Instagram. “Time to head to India for my lovely friend @netra_mantena wedding,” he posted, also tagging Netra’s brother Daya Mantena and writing, “Guaranteed to be magical when ‘Mantena’s’ are organising.”

Who Is Vamsi Gadiraju?

The co-founder of Superorder and Chief Technology Officer is Vamsi Gadiraju. He is a Bachelor of Science (BS) graduate with a University of Columbia degree. Later in 2024, he and his co-founder were recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Food and Drink category due to the work with Superorder.

Gadiraju and his partner, Poddar, started Superorder as a single software platform that can enable multi-location restaurants to increase their profits on the service of delivery and takeaway.

He was also the head of the development of the AI-based tools of Superorder, such as an AI site builder of restaurants. His work should be focused on making the day-to-day operations as easy as possible, manage online orders, and customer experience of restaurant chains.

On 23 November 2025, his Upnayanam was performed.

A Star-Studded Guest List Expected

Along with Donald Trump Jr, the wedding is likely to witness the presence of global celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and internationally acclaimed South African DJ-songwriter Black Coffee.

From Bollywood, a long line-up of stars is expected: Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

Speculations suggest that the celebrations will span some of Udaipur’s most iconic venues- The Leela Palace Udaipur, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal inside the historic City Palace, and the spectacular Jagmandir Island Palace, famous for its regal setting on Lake Pichola.

