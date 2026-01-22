LIVE TV
Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

An 18-year-old woman preparing for the Indian Air Force physical examination was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a Jaipur expressway early Wednesday after a speeding SUV hit her from behind while she was jogging.

IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger. Photo: X
IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
January 22, 2026 09:46:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

An 18-year-old woman preparing for the Indian Air Force physical examination was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a Jaipur expressway early Wednesday after a speeding SUV hit her from behind while she was jogging. 

The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment, while the driver fled the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt. 

Who Was IAF Aspirant Killed By Speeding Thar?

Anaya Sharma, a native of Jhunjhunu who was living in Jaipur with her sister, was out jogging on the Shanti Bagh stretch of the expressway when a speeding black Mahindra Thar SUV hit her from behind. 

She sustained critical injuries and was declared dead at the hospital during treatment, while the driver escaped from the scene. 

Police launch Manhunt After Driver Abondons SUV And Flees 

Police said the SUV later crashed into another vehicle before the driver abandoned it near Dadi ka Phatak and fled on foot. A case has been registered by the Kardhani Police Station, and the Mahindra Thar involved in the incident has been seized. 

A post-mortem was conducted, following which the victim’s body was handed over to her family for the last rites in her native village. Meanwhile, police have constituted special teams to track down the absconding driver using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and vehicle registration records. 

Officials said the accused would be arrested soon and face strict legal action.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:46 AM IST
hit and run case iaf aspirant killed Jaipur Expressway Jaipur Expressway accident

