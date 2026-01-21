LIVE TV
Where Is Shimjitha Musthafa, The Woman Who Abetted A 42-Year-Old Kerala Man’s Suicide Over A ‘Fake’ Sexual Harassment Video? All You Need To Know

A man from Kozhikode died by suicide after a sexual harassment allegation against him went viral on social media.

Deepak, who lived in Govindapuram, Kozhikode, took his own life after a video accusing him of sexual harassment went viral on social media. People across Kerala are furious.

The whole thing has kicked off a fresh wave of anger and soul-searching about online vigilantism, the role of the police, and what “due process” even means now.

Kerala Man Dies by Suicide After Harassment Accusation Goes Viral

According to a few reports, police arrested Shimjitha Musthafa from Vadakara, the woman who posted the Instagram Reel, after her video exploded online.

She accused Deepak of harassing her on a bus, and before anyone even looked into what really happened, the internet was already judging him.

Deepak’s family and friends say he was devastated. The video spread like wildfire, and suddenly everyone was weighing in, tearing him apart online.

Those close to him believe it was pure character assassination, all for social media attention, instead of letting the legal system handle things.

Legal experts and civil society groups are sounding the alarm, too. They’re worried about “trial by social media,” where public accusations destroy lives long before anyone checks the facts.

Where is Shimjitha Musthafa? 

Police say they arrested Shimjitha as part of their ongoing investigation into what led to Deepak’s suicide, especially the impact of the viral video and the relentless online attacks.

The day after Deepak’s death, police charged Shimjitha with abetting suicide. The State Human Rights Commission stepped in, asking the North Kerala DIG to investigate and file a report within a week.

Deepak was his family’s only breadwinner. His death has left a hole and sparked outrage across Kerala.

The incident has rekindled debates around the state of Kerala on cyber responsibility, mental health awareness, and why tighter controls of defamatory content on social media sites are necessary.

Deepak had a complaint of abetment to suicide filed against Shimjitha Musthafa in the police and a case was registered. Investigators report that the accused woman is a runaway. The lady had previously reported that she had reported the case to the police.

The policemen have swept this and refused to give any complaint. Following a social media backlash following the death of Deepak, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the woman were suspended.

Kerala Human Rights Commission intervenes

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the investigation of the case. The case has brought about the discussion of social media trials because most people have highlighted how online accusations may result in tragedies before the law can take its course.

Some have reported that influencers were going to great extremes because of their hunger to get social media fame and followers.

In one of the videos, Shimjitha is heard saying, “Yesterday I posted a video in a public bus when a man touched me on the inappropriate place, appearing to have done so without my permission. This was neither a mistake nor a misperception. It was a blatant infringement of my sexual limits.”

She added, “I started recording since I noticed that a woman before me was not comfortable. Although the man understood that he was being filmed, he still decided to touch me.” 

That demonstrates a premeditated crime, a lack of sympathy and an idea that he would not be punished. The video was spread on Friday. It was the birthday of Deepak, the same day, Saturday. After he heard that the video was everywhere on the Internet, his mother told him that he did not eat anything that day.

MUST READ: J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:56 PM IST
