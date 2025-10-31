LIVE TV
E-Passports Are Here! How to Apply, Eligibility, And Hidden Benefits At A Glance

E-Passports 2025: Electronic passport or e-passport are officially launched by the Government of India. The objective of this modernization is to enhance the documentation required while travelling along with increasing global mobility for Indian citizens.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 31, 2025 20:35:16 IST

Electronic passport or e-passport are officially launched by the Government of India. The objective of this modernization is to enhance the documentation required while travelling along with increasing global mobility for Indian citizens. 

These e-passports are equipped with a fixed electronic chip that stores personal and biometric data, including fingerprints, facial recognition details, and digital signatures. This technology safeguards the information on the passport matches the data on the chip, making it difficult to use it fake or tamper.

E-passports feature a gold sign on the cover for easy identification at airports and border checkpoints. The chip which is embedded, allows quicker scanning and verification, therefore, reducing waiting times and streamlining the process of immigration.

E-Passports2025: Who Can Apply

All Indian citizens wo is eligible for a traditional passport can apply for an e-passport. Primarily, the service is offered at select Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the country. 

Applicants should check whether their local passport office offers e-passports before applying to the e-passport. The government plans to further expand the service at every corner of the states, thus permitting both new applicants and those renewing their passports to access this facility.

E-Passports2025: How to Apply

The process of application is similar to that of a traditional passport application system. Applicants must register on the portal of Passport Seva, fill out the online form, pay the applicable fee, and schedule an appointment at a PSK or POPSK.

Throughout the appointment, biometric data such as fingerprints and photographs will be collected at the respective points. After processing, the e-passport with the embedded chip is sent to the registered address of the applicants.

E-Passports2025: Benefits and Outlook

E-passports offer improved security, fast immigration clearance, and better global acceptance of Indian passports. The embedded chip lessens risks of identity theft along with duplication, providing a safer international travel experience.

As accessibility expands, e-passports are expected to streamline travel, advance verification processes, and strengthen India’s position in global mobility standards. This rollout of e-passport service marks a substantial step toward a more secure, digital, and efficient travel ecosystem for Indian citizens.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 8:35 PM IST
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai

