ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check

The Election Commission of India on Monday published the names of 65 lakh people who were removed from the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The poll body made the names public after the Supreme Court directed it to make them public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, is publishing the names of ‘ASD’ (Absentee, Shifted, and Dead) voters across polling booths, and is likely to go online.

In posts in Hindi on X, the CEC, Bihar, stated that ASD lists have been displayed at polling booths in Rohtas, Begusarai, Arwal and other places.

What Is ASD Lists?

The ASD stands for ‘Absentee, Shifted, and Dead’. It is a list of voters whose names were deleted from the SIR draft voter list. The list has been made available on the Commission’s official website for public access. The top court directed the poll body to publish the district-wise list of all omitted voters and state the reasons for their deletion, whether due to death, migration, or double registration.

The EC Bihar website has also initiated a new link to help voters check their names easily. (Direct Link)

Opposition Parties Accused ECI Of Vote Theft

Opposition leaders have raised concerns over alleged wrongful deletions from the draft rolls during the SIR process. They have claimed that several people are alive; however, their names have been deleted, declaring them dead.

As per the data released, out of 7.89 crore voters in Bihar, 7.24 crore were enrolled in the first draft. 65 lakh names deleted from the list.

