ED Moves Supreme Court Against WB Police Officials, Says ‘Legally Obtained Evidence Was Taken Away Illegally’, Seeks Suspension Of Bengal Cops Over Obstructed I-PAC Raid

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court seeking the suspension and disciplinary action against senior West Bengal police officers, accusing them of obstructing a money-laundering probe during raids at I-PAC’s Kolkata office. The agency alleges evidence was illegally removed and claims state authorities repeatedly interfered with its investigation into the alleged coal-pilferage scam.

ED moves SC seeking action against Bengal police (Image: Representative photo)
ED moves SC seeking action against Bengal police (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 14:34:54 IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has approached the Supreme Court of India, seeking the immediate suspension of senior West Bengal police officers and initiation of departmental proceedings against them, alleging serious misconduct and deliberate obstruction of a lawful money-laundering investigation, during a raid at the political consultancy firm I-PAC’s office in Kolkata.

In its application for directions, the ED has urged the Court to place the police officers present during the January 8 search operation under suspension.

According to reports, the agency has also sought directions to the impleaded authorities under the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate departmental inquiry and major penalty proceedings against the officers concerned.

ED says police obstructed them from performing duties

According to the ED, its search operation at the office of I-PAC and the residential premises of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata was forcibly obstructed.

The agency has alleged that digital devices, electronic records and documents lawfully seized during the search were illegally taken away, amounting to theft of evidence and direct interference with an ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has further contended that senior police officers failed to act despite cognizable offences being committed in their presence. Referring to provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the agency has argued that the officers were legally bound to prevent the offence, arrest the offenders and ensure registration of FIRs, but instead allegedly aided and abetted the obstruction of the investigation, warranting immediate suspension and disciplinary action, ANI reported. 

Supreme Court to hear a plea by ED regarding the obstruction at I-PAC raid 

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on today a plea moved by the ED alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain. The searches were conducted in connection with the ED’s investigation into an alleged coal-pilferage scam in West Bengal, which the central agency claims has been repeatedly hampered by state authorities.

Relying on Section 54(f) of the PMLA, the ED has emphasised that police officers are statutorily obligated to assist authorities enforcing the Act. Any deviation from this mandate, the agency has argued, undermines the rule of law and emboldens further interference in investigations carried out by central agencies. The ED has therefore sought strict directions from the Court, including suspension and departmental action, along with any other relief deemed fit in the interest of justice. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:34 PM IST
