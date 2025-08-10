Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development

Amid stirring speculation over internal rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today dismissed all rumors, declaring there is “nothing to worry about” within the coalition. Speaking in an interview with PTI, Shinde said his frequent visits to Delhi are motivated largely at advancing Maharashtra’s development, not addressing internal power struggles.

Shinde highlighted that it’s the opposition not his allies in the BJP and NCP who are unsettled by his Delhi trips. “It is the opposition parties that are at a great concern with my visits to Delhi,” he declared. He added that his tours involve coordinating with Shiv Sena MPs during parliamentary sessions and meeting leaders from other states, all in service of the public good.

The political discussions centered around Shinde’s recent visits to New Delhi, during which he met with top national leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. These meetings have sparked speculation that Shinde is planning a power move or attempting to recalibrate his position within the coalition.

Adding to the sense of political suspense, Leader Sharad Pawar hinted that these visits could signal a possible shift in strategy. Sharad Pawar, known for his measured political plays, said Shinde’s actions might follow a significant announcement or realignment though he repeated that no talks of acceptance with rival groups have occurred.

Despite mounting speculation, Shinde remains steady. He proudly stated that unlike the opposition, which he said visits Delhi in pursuit of power, he goes there “to pursue public welfare measures and bring development to Maharashtra”.

As Maharashtra’s political atmosphere remains charged, all eyes now are on whether Shinde’s Delhi visits truly advocate upcoming changes or are simply a proclamation of administrative intent.

