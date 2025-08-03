Home > India > FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the FASTag Annual Pass, launching August 15, 2025. Priced at ₹3,000, it offers free passage for 1 year or 200 trips at designated NH and NE toll plazas. Valid only for private vehicles, activated via Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website, and non-transferable. Existing FASTag services will continue as usual.

FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles to be launched on August 15, 2025.
FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles to be launched on August 15, 2025.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 3, 2025 22:09:23 IST

Starting this Independence Day, travelling across India’s highways will become more streamlined for private vehicle owners. The FASTag Annual Pass, introduced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, is set to launch on August 15, 2025, offering daily commuters a cost-effective and time-saving option for toll payments.

What Is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll facility that allows free passage for private cars, jeeps, and vans at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas. The pass is valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

It is designed to simplify frequent travel on national routes, removing the need for repeated toll deductions per trip, thereby offering a smoother commuting experience.

Price and Payment Details

  • The base price of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000 for the financial year 2025–26.

  • Payments can be made via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website.

Once the payment is completed and vehicle eligibility is verified, the pass will be activated on the registered FASTag within two hours.

Eligibility & Activation Process

To activate the FASTag Annual Pass:

  • You do not need a new FASTag. The existing FASTag on the vehicle can be used.

  • The vehicle must pass VAHAN database checks, and its registration number should not be blacklisted.

  • After the ₹3,000 payment is successfully made, the pass is activated within two hours on the registered tag.

Validity and Usage Terms

  • The pass remains valid for one year from the activation date or 200 transactions (trips) — whichever occurs first.

  • Once either limit is reached, the FASTag reverts to the regular toll deduction system.

  • It is valid only on designated NH and NE toll plazas.

  • It does not apply to toll plazas on State Highways (SH) or those managed by local authorities. Standard tolls will apply there.

Trip Calculation: What Counts as a Trip?

  • For point-based toll plazas, each crossing counts as one trip. A round trip counts as two trips.

  • For Closed Tolling systems, a pair of entry and exit will count as one trip.

Non-Transferable and Private Use Only

The FASTag Annual Pass is:

  • Non-transferable — It is tied to the specific vehicle for which it is issued.

  • Valid only for private non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

  • If used on a different or commercial vehicle, it will be deactivated immediately without notice.

Existing FASTag System Still Active

Importantly, the ministry clarified that the Annual Pass is optional. The existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to function as usual. Users who choose not to purchase the Annual Pass can still use their FASTags under regular toll deduction models.

5 Key Benefits of FASTag Annual Pass:

  1. Free passage at selected toll plazas for up to 200 trips or 1 year.

  2. One-time payment of ₹3,000, saving frequent travelers time and money.

  3. Easy activation via Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website.

  4. Quick processing pass activated within 2 hours.

  5. No need for a new tag use with the existing FASTag, subject to eligibility.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Army Officer At Srinagar Airport: ‘Jaw Broken, Nose Bleeding’

Tags: FASTagFASTag Annual PassNitin Gadkari

RELATED News

Assam Businessman Murdered: Wife, Class 9 Daughter, and Two Teens Arrested in Dibrugarh
India Refutes False Reports of Tariff Review, Bilateral Deal Suspension With US Amid 25% Tariffs
EC To Take Action As Social media Users Point Errors In Draft Electoral Rolls Of Bihar
Twin Voter IDs? Tejashwi Yadav in Election Commission’s Crosshairs
Tejashwi Yadav Asked By The EC To Hand Over The Voter Card For Probe

LATEST NEWS

‘Honor of My Life’: Ex BLS Head Erika McEntarfer Fired by Trump Speaks on Sudden Ouster
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits
India’s Race To Lead The Global Semiconductor Shift: Bharat’s Billion-Dollar Bet On Silicon Self-Reliance
Did Trump WH Order 3,000 Immigrant Arrests a Day? Here’s What the DOJ Says
TWICE Jihyo’s Lollapalooza 2025 ‘Sun-Sculpted’ Visuals Go Viral, Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
Inflation Out of Control in Pakistan? Sky-High Food Rates Spark Public Outrage
Backstage Scoop On Seth Rollins’ Injury Angle And Its Impact On WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Who Could Be On Trump’s Next Fed Chair to Replace Powell? Kevin Hassett Offers a Clue
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Everything You Need to Know – Date, Time, Matches, and Live Stream
Did WH Pressure Smithsonian to Remove Trump Impeachment References? What the Museum Said
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?