FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits

Starting this Independence Day, travelling across India’s highways will become more streamlined for private vehicle owners. The FASTag Annual Pass, introduced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, is set to launch on August 15, 2025, offering daily commuters a cost-effective and time-saving option for toll payments.

What Is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll facility that allows free passage for private cars, jeeps, and vans at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas. The pass is valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

It is designed to simplify frequent travel on national routes, removing the need for repeated toll deductions per trip, thereby offering a smoother commuting experience.

Price and Payment Details

The base price of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000 for the financial year 2025–26.

Payments can be made via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website.

Once the payment is completed and vehicle eligibility is verified, the pass will be activated on the registered FASTag within two hours.

Eligibility & Activation Process

To activate the FASTag Annual Pass:

You do not need a new FASTag. The existing FASTag on the vehicle can be used.

The vehicle must pass VAHAN database checks, and its registration number should not be blacklisted.

After the ₹3,000 payment is successfully made, the pass is activated within two hours on the registered tag.

Validity and Usage Terms

The pass remains valid for one year from the activation date or 200 transactions (trips) — whichever occurs first.

Once either limit is reached, the FASTag reverts to the regular toll deduction system.

It is valid only on designated NH and NE toll plazas.

It does not apply to toll plazas on State Highways (SH) or those managed by local authorities. Standard tolls will apply there.

Trip Calculation: What Counts as a Trip?

For point-based toll plazas, each crossing counts as one trip. A round trip counts as two trips.

For Closed Tolling systems, a pair of entry and exit will count as one trip.

Non-Transferable and Private Use Only

The FASTag Annual Pass is:

Non-transferable — It is tied to the specific vehicle for which it is issued.

Valid only for private non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

If used on a different or commercial vehicle, it will be deactivated immediately without notice.

Existing FASTag System Still Active

Importantly, the ministry clarified that the Annual Pass is optional. The existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to function as usual. Users who choose not to purchase the Annual Pass can still use their FASTags under regular toll deduction models.

5 Key Benefits of FASTag Annual Pass:

Free passage at selected toll plazas for up to 200 trips or 1 year. One-time payment of ₹3,000, saving frequent travelers time and money. Easy activation via Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website. Quick processing pass activated within 2 hours. No need for a new tag use with the existing FASTag, subject to eligibility.