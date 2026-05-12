Flying Is Getting Worse: Fewer Seats, Higher Prices – Explained

Air travel in India has become increasingly frustrating for many passengers over the past few years. From rising ticket prices and shrinking legroom to hidden charges during booking, the experience of flying has changed sharply as airlines look for more ways to earn revenue beyond the basic fare. One of the biggest complaints among passengers has been paying extra money just to choose a preferred seat during flights, even after already buying a ticket. Now, in a major move aimed at improving passenger experience, the Centre has stepped in with new rules that could change how airlines charge customers for seats on flights across the country.

Under fresh passenger-focused norms issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines in India have now been asked to make at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight available free of seat selection charges. The decision is being viewed as an important relief for passengers who have long argued that the final cost of flights becomes much higher than the ticket price shown initially.

Hidden seat charges had become one of the biggest complaints among passengers

For years, airlines have increasingly depended on extra add-on fees to boost earnings from flights. While passengers are shown a “base fare” during ticket searches, the total cost often rises during the final booking stage because of seat selection charges, baggage fees, meals, and convenience fees.

Seat selection charges especially became a major irritant for travellers. Passengers often found that window seats, aisle seats, and even standard seats in many rows required additional payment. Families travelling together during flights sometimes felt pressured into paying extra just to sit beside each other. The new DGCA direction now aims to reduce that burden by ensuring that a majority of seats remain free to select during booking.

Government steps in as flyers question whether cheaper flights really exist anymore

The Centre’s intervention comes at a time when passengers have increasingly questioned whether low-cost flights are actually affordable anymore. Many travellers say the advertised fares rarely reflect the true cost of flying because airlines continue adding charges at multiple stages of booking.

The government’s new passenger-first approach signals growing concern over how airlines price their services. By forcing carriers to keep 60 per cent of seats free from seat selection fees, authorities are trying to make flights more transparent and reduce surprise costs for travellers. The move is also significant because India’s aviation sector is expanding rapidly, with millions of new passengers taking flights every year. As competition grows, regulators appear keen to ensure that airlines do not shift too much of the travel cost into hidden add-on payments.

Airlines may still charge premium prices for certain rows and preferred seating

Even with the new rules, airlines are still expected to continue charging extra for premium seating options on flights. Exit-row seats, front-row seats, and extra legroom seats are likely to remain paid categories because they are considered premium offerings by carriers.

However, the DGCA’s direction means airlines will now have to provide a much larger pool of regular seats free of charge. This could make a noticeable difference for ordinary travellers, especially those booking flights for families or groups. The decision also reflects wider concerns about passenger comfort during flights as airlines continue trying to maximise profits while fitting more seats into aircraft cabins.

Flyers hope new rules finally make travel less stressful and more affordable

For many passengers, the latest move is being seen as long-overdue relief after years of frustration over airline pricing practices. Travellers have repeatedly argued that flights should not become significantly more expensive because of basic seat selection during booking.

The new rules are expected to improve transparency and reduce at least some of the stress passengers face while booking flights online. While airfare prices themselves may still remain high due to fuel costs and demand, many flyers hope the latest intervention will stop airlines from pushing too many unavoidable extra charges onto customers.

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