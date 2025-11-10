Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Recalling The Issue Last Year

Jonty Rhodes, the cricket legend from South Africa, has voiced his concern about the air quality in Delhi which has been deteriorating over the years, describing the situation as ‘hard to digest’. He also expressed that he is very thankful for living with his family in a small fishing village in South Goa where the air is much cleaner and safer for his children to play football freely outdoors.

Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Calls Delhi Pollution Unbearable

Rhodes took to X, to share two totally different pictures; one had the smog-filled sky of Delhi while the other had a peaceful sunset in Goa with his kids playing. He wrote ‘Passing through Delhi … and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone.’ His comments were widely shared on social media as many praised him for his choice of moving and more people used his post as a platform for their calls for the urgent action of air pollution in India’s capital to be heard louder.

Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone pic.twitter.com/3ctZELJmRN — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2025







A year ago:

Apparently I have just landed in Delhi – can’t be 100% certain as am unable to make out any landmarks due to all the pollution. pic.twitter.com/tYTBLvVuTh — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 30, 2024







Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison

Rhodes’ comments were made against a backdrop of distressing figures, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to 391 recently, classifying it under the ‘very poor’ category, and causing residents to sneeze and even protest silently asking for tougher environmental policy. When he highlighted the difference between Delhi and Goa, Rhodes mentioned how the children in Goa are playing outside happily which serves as a reminder of the role that environmental conditions play in the daily life of a person. His post and observations perform a dual task of being a personal remark and a great chance for policymakers to keep air quality improvement and public health protection as priorities.

