Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Breaks Down In Bengaluru Court

A special court designated for elected representatives in Bengaluru convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday in a widely publicized rape case involving a 47‑year‑old domestic worker. The verdict stemmed from allegations that Revanna raped the woman, subjected her to sexual harassment, voyeurism, and destroyed evidence, among other offences under the IPC and IT Act.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, appeared visibly disturbed in court. It has also been reported that he broke down in tears during the verdict proceedings, making repeated efforts to secure himself. No family members were present in court to support him during this emotionally lousy moment.

The prosecution demonstrated a strong case, including digital footage and DNA evidence, leading to verdict under multiple sections, including IPC Sections 376 (rape), 354A to 354C (sexual harassment, disrobing, gawking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), and IT Act violation under Section 66E for privacy breach.

The trial began on May 2, 2025, and finished in just over three months, maintaining a speedy legal process for such a high‑profile case. The prosecution examined 26 witnesses and submitted 180 documents as evidence across 38 hearing dates.

The background of the offense goes back to April 2024, when explicit videos purportedly involving the Hassan MP were leaked and circulated in Hassan district via pen drives, sparking widespread anger. Investigators traced the origins of the clips to Revanna’s personal devices, revealing a stock of approximately 50 videos and over 2,000 photographs documenting intimate acts with a large number of women. Though survivors fear facing societal stigma, four women formally filed complaints, including the 47‑year‑old domestic worker involved in this case.

As the consequence of the conviction, special court judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat is scheduled to pronounce the sentence at 2:45 PM on August 2, 2025. The conviction represents a major legal and political turning point, not only for the accused, a once‑rising political figure but also for public addresses on women’s safety and digital evidence in India. The case highlights how forensic technology can play an important role in establishing accountability, even when explicit physical determiners may be absent in initial allegations.

Also Read: “Stay Home To Avoid Rape” Posters By Ahmedabad Traffic Police Spark Public Outrage