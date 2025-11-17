LIVE TV
Mumbai: French Consulate Employee Molested In Bandra, Scooterist Caught Via CCTV Within 24 Hours

A French consulate employee in Mumbai was allegedly molested by a scooterist in Bandra. Police traced the accused via CCTV and arrested him within 24 hours. The case is now under investigation at Khar police station.

French consulate employee molested in Bandra; accused caught via CCTV. Case registered under Section 74, police investigate. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 17, 2025 14:04:54 IST

A French woman employed at the French Consulate in Mumbai was allegedly molested by a scooterist while walking along Sherly Rajan Road in Bandra on Saturday. The accused was quickly apprehended by police after investigators traced him through CCTV footage. 

Who Is The Accused in French Consulate Employee Molestation Case?

The 24-year-old victim was taking a stroll in the Khar area when a 25-year-old scooterist, identified as Sunil Vishni Waghela, allegedly approached her, inappropriately touched her, and then fled the scene.

According to reports citing police sources, the victim immediately reported the incident at the Khar police station, which led to the registration of a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, which pertains to outraging a woman’s modesty.

CCTV Footage Leads to Quick Arrest In French Consulate Employee Molestation Case

Following the complaint, investigators reviewed CCTV cameras across the area to track the suspect’s movements. Within 24 hours, police pieced together Waghela’s route from multiple cameras, ultimately tracking him to Dharavi.

Police confirmed that the accused’s identity was established through this surveillance, and he was taken into custody on Monday. His motorcycle, allegedly used during the offence, was also seized as part of the investigation.

What Police Said

A senior police officer handling the case told Hindustan Times, “We will produce him before the court on Monday.” The officer added that the motorcycle and other evidence collected during the probe would also be presented in court as part of the case.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 2:04 PM IST
