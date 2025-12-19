LIVE TV
Home > India > From Putin's Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India's Most-Liked X Posts

From Putin’s Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India’s Most-Liked X Posts

PM Modi has dominated the microblogging platform X out of 10 most liked posts in India. PM Modi hold 8 positions in the list and he is the only politician in the list

PM Modi dominates the social media platform X, credit: ANI
PM Modi dominates the social media platform X, credit: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 19, 2025 15:25:46 IST

From Putin's Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India's Most-Liked X Posts

PM Narendra Modi’s posts have dominated X (formerly Twitter), with eight out of the ten most-liked tweets in India over the past 30 days coming from his account. According to X’s new “Most Liked” feature, no other politician’s posts featured among the top 10 most-liked tweets in the country.
 

Among these, PM Modi’s post presenting a copy of the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to India garnered the highest engagement, with a reach of 6.7 million and 231K likes.
 

In that post, PM wrote “Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world. @KremlinRussia_E.”



 

Another post, in which PM Modi welcomed President Putin to Delhi, also received significant attention, reaching 10.6 million users and earning 214K likes. In this post, PM Modi wrote, “Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people. @Kremlin Russia_E.” 



 

Apart from this, PM Modi’s posts on the Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan ceremony and his congratulatory message to the blind women’s cricket team also received significant attention, garnering 140K and 147K likes, respectively. The posts reached 3.1 million and 5.5 million users, reflecting substantial engagement.
 

“To witness the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is a moment crores of people in India and the world have waited for. History has been made in Ayodhya and this inspires us even more to walk the path shown by Prabhu Shri Ram,” wrote PM Modi on the Dhwajarohan ceremony.



 

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork,” said PM Modi on India’s victory in blind Women’s T20 World Cup.



 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Order of Oman (First Class) during his two-day state visit to Oman, which marked the final leg of his three-nation tour. The prestigious decoration, instituted in 1970 by Oman’s founding father, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, recognises exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, public relations, and global peace.
 

PM Modi has now received the highest civilian awards from 29 countries, a rare distinction that reflects both his personal diplomatic outreach and India’s rising stature on the global stage.
 

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, PM Modi thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and said the honour was a “symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman.
 

“For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat. This honour is also dedicated to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. 

(Input from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:23 PM IST
