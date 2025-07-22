From Rajasthan Roots To Rajya Sabha: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Sudden Exit And The Journey That Inspires

Born to a farmer in Rajasthan on May 18, 1951, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s life was one of gradual rise from the ground up to the country’s second-highest position. His educational background was established at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and then a B.Sc and an LLB at the University of Rajasthan, which set the stage for a glorious career.

Jagdeep Dhankhar started his career as an advocate in 1979. His training in law gave him a deep insight into constitutional law and parliamentary practice, aspects that would serve him well in his subsequent political careers. His commitment to the legal profession was already rewarded early on, as he was recognized as a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court in 1990, a reflection of his legal expertise and reputation among colleagues.

Jagdeep Dhankar- Joining Politics

He actively joined politics in 1989, when he contested and won the seat from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on a Janata Dal ticket. This was his official entry into national politics and parliamentary operations. Later, between 1990-1991, he also had executive experience as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government, gaining further understanding of central administration.

Following his experience at the national level, Dhankhar moved to state politics, representing Kishangarh as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly between 1993 and 1998. Through this, he was able to face local issues and legislative activities at the state level, adding to the diversification of his political experience.

Jagdeep Dhankar- The Governor Of West Bengal

A key period in his professional life came in 2019, when he was elected the Governor of West Bengal, a position he retained until 2022. His time as Governor was frequently contentious, involving constant and public arguments with the state government of Trinamool Congress, which constantly made the news. The period cemented his reputation as a dominant and forceful constitutional leader.

His rise reached its peak in 2022, when he was elected by the NDA as its candidate for Vice President of India on July 16. He submitted his formal nomination on July 18 and won resoundingly in the election on August 6, taking office soon after. As Vice President, he also functioned as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, chairing its sessions and debates.

Jagdeep Dhankhar- Resigns As Post

But his inspiring saga was given an unexpected twist on Monday, July 22, 2025, when he resigned in midterm from the post, citing reasons of health. The decision, made on the very first day of the Monsoon Parliament Session, created a lot of interest and controversy, especially as he became only the third Vice President in Indian history (after V.V. Giri and R. Venkataraman) to resign in office.

With no word from the government or ruling party on the exact reasons for his resignation or a likely successor, snap elections are required to fill the seat. In the meantime, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be tasked with chairing parliamentary affairs. Amidst all these questions left unanswered, the story of this common man’s meteoric rise and abrupt exit remains fascinating for the country.

ALSO READ:‘Wishing Him Good Health’, Says PM Modi On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation