From Rs 15,000 Bonus To Diwali Gift, What Are The Key Announcements Made By PM Modi From Independence Day?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced a series of major initiatives aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking on the 79th Independence Day, he outlined plans for semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear energy expansion, employment generation, defense technology development, and economic reforms. Modi stressed that India would set its own goals and achieve them with determination. He declared, “Bharat will define its own destiny.” The announcements reflected the government’s focus on technological growth, self-reliance, and strong economic progress in the coming decades.

India to Produce Its First Semiconductor Chip by Year-End

PM Modi recalled that earlier attempts to establish semiconductor factories 50–60 years ago failed, while other countries advanced in the sector. He said that India is now moving in “mission mode” to develop its own semiconductor technology. He confirmed that by the end of this year, India will produce its first Made in India chip. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the electronics manufacturing industry. This step is expected to boost the country’s position in the global supply chain and create new opportunities for skilled workers and investors.

Nuclear Energy Capacity to Increase Tenfold by 2047

Highlighting the importance of clean and reliable energy, PM Modi announced that India will increase its nuclear power generation capacity more than tenfold by 2047. He confirmed that work has already started on 10 new nuclear reactors across the country. The expansion will help meet the growing electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions. Modi stressed that a stronger nuclear program will play a key role in India’s energy independence strategy, ensuring sustainable growth while addressing climate change concerns and enhancing the nation’s long-term power security.

GST Reforms to be Announced on Diwali

The Prime Minister revealed that the government will introduce next-generation GST reforms this Diwali. He said these changes will reduce taxes on essential goods and provide relief to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local vendors, and consumers. The reforms aim to make the tax system simpler and more efficient, improving compliance and supporting business growth. Modi assured that these steps will encourage economic activity and put more money in the hands of ordinary citizens while strengthening the nation’s overall financial framework.

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Economy

PM Modi announced the formation of a Reform Task Force dedicated to driving economic changes for India’s future. The task force will focus on accelerating growth, cutting bureaucratic delays, modernising governance, and preparing the country for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047. The group will also work to ensure that reforms are implemented effectively across different sectors. Modi emphasised that India must be ready to compete globally by removing hurdles that slow development and ensuring that governance matches the needs of a modern economy.

₹1 Lakh Crore Employment Scheme for Youth

Launching the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the Prime Minister announced a ₹1 lakh crore employment scheme aimed at supporting 3 crore young Indians. Under this program, newly employed youth will receive ₹15,000 per month. Modi said the scheme would strengthen the bridge from “Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.” The plan seeks to provide both financial support and career opportunities for young workers, encouraging them to contribute to the nation’s growth. The initiative is expected to boost employment levels and drive economic activity across multiple industries.

High-Powered Demography Mission to Tackle Population Imbalance

Addressing concerns about demographic changes, PM Modi announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission. He said the mission would counter the challenges posed by infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. The initiative aims to safeguard India’s unity, integrity, and the rights of its citizens. Modi stressed that demographic balance is essential for maintaining social stability and national security. The mission will involve coordinated efforts across government agencies to monitor and address demographic shifts that may affect the country’s future.

Energy Independence Through Deepwater Exploration

PM Modi highlighted that India still spends a large share of its budget on importing petrol, diesel, and gas. To reduce this dependence, he announced the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources. The plan includes major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro, and nuclear power generation. Modi said these measures will help India achieve long-term energy independence, reduce import bills, and develop alternative energy sources. The mission will also contribute to environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

Call to Build Made in India Jet Engines

In a direct challenge to scientists and youth, PM Modi urged the nation to develop Made in India jet engines. He compared the mission to India’s success in producing COVID-19 vaccines and launching UPI for digital payments. Modi said indigenous jet engine production would strengthen India’s defense sector, reduce dependency on foreign technology, and create advanced manufacturing capabilities. The project is expected to involve research institutions, defense agencies, and the private sector to meet the nation’s aviation and security needs.

Must Read: What Is Sudarshan Chakra Mission? Announced By PM Modi On Independence Day