Goa Club Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, Arrive in Delhi Today

Goa Club Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, Arrive in Delhi Today

Thai authorities have completed the deportation of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where a devastating fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives. The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the blaze on December 6, when emergency teams were still battling it.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: December 16, 2025 10:43:25 IST

Thai authorities have completed the deportation of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where a devastating fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives. 

The brothers, who had fled to Phuket just hours after the tragedy, have now boarded a flight to Delhi under the supervision of law enforcement officials. Upon their arrival in India, they are expected to be produced before the Patiala House Court for remand proceedings. 

Luthra Brothers Detained in Phuket

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the blaze on December 6, when emergency teams were still battling it.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai authorities to deport them. An Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother’s return.

This is possible under an extradition treaty between the two countries, which has been in force since 2015. Thai officials stressed that due process was followed as part of the cooperation between the two countries, leading to the prompt, lawful handover of the brothers.

What is Goa Club Fire Case? 

The Goa Police had filed a criminal case dated December 07 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the accused persons, had organised a fire show at the restaurant Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, without taking proper precautions and without providing fire safety equipment and other safety measures.

How Did the Fire Show Lead to the Deadly Blaze? 

The fire show resulted in a serious fire, due to which 25 innocent people, including tourists and staff, succumbed to death and many others were seriously injured. The Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant does not have emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in an emergency, organised the fire show. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 10:42 AM IST
