LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Diwali is more than just diyas and sweets it is about togetherness, warmth, and love. Celebrate the festival of lights with these Diwali 2025 videos.

Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 20, 2025 04:01:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Diwali is not just about lighting diyas, eating sweets, or watching fireworks. It is the festival that brings people together in happiness, faith, and warmth. Families reunite, homes glow with lights, and hearts fill with hope. Sharing meaningful Diwali wishes and greetings strengthens these bonds. 

In today’s digital age, wishing loved ones online has become a big part of the celebration. People post photos, videos, and heartfelt captions on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

You can share festive images, light-themed reels, or even short heartfelt videos to make your Diwali wishes stand out. Add a caption like “Let’s light up the world with love and positivity this Diwali!” and spread happiness with every post.

Here are some viral videos to share with your loved ones on this Diwali:

Must Read: Indian Soldiers Light Diyas And Burst Crackers In LOC Akhnoor, Watch

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali videosHappy Diwali

RELATED News

Global Leaders Extend Diwali Grettings To India Through Beautiful Videos, Watch

Diwali Special! Best Gemini Prompts For Girls On Diwali, With Sassy Sarees And Balcony Crackers

Indian Soldiers Light Diyas And Burst Crackers In LOC Akhnoor, Watch

Why RJD Faces Backlash For Fielding Shahabuddin’s Son Osama Shahab? Here’s The Acid Bath Story Still Haunts Voters In Bihar

GRAP- 2 Imposed In Delhi NCR A Day Ahead Of Diwali, What Does It Mean?

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 10-NFL Results

Bank of Japan's Ueda keeps cards close to chest ahead of October meeting

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

China's Q3 GDP growth set to slow to one-year low as property slump, trade tensions sap demand

Struggling Flames hoping for home magic against Jets

China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali
Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali
Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali
Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali
QUICK LINKS