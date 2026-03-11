Harish Rana Euthanasia Case: Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support After 13 Years In Coma, Big Right To Die Ruling

Harish Rana Euthanasia Case: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday permitted the discontinuation of life-sustaining medical treatment for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has been in a persistent vegetative state for the past 13 years following severe brain injuries caused by a fall.

Who Is Harish Rana?

Harish Rana met with an accident on August 20, 2013, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. He was a civil engineering student at Chandigarh University at the time when he fell from the fourth-floor balcony of his paying guest accommodation.

The fall caused severe head injuries, leaving him with 100 per cent disability. Doctors treating him at the time said Harish was unable to open his eyes or move any of his limbs. He never recovered.

Since that day, Harish has remained in a permanent vegetative state.

Over the years, Harish Rana and his family’s world has been limited to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. He survives through a tracheostomy tube that aids breathing and a gastrostomy tube that provides nutrition.

Even after more than a decade, Harish has shown no signs of improvement.

This is a developing story

Also Read: Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man In Coma Since 2013, Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Euthanasia Plea – What To Know