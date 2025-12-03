Haryana Shocker: Woman Drowns Four Children Out Of Jealousy Including Her Niece, Later Kills Son And Celebrated His Death

A middle-aged woman’s deep jealousy of girls she thought looked better than her pushed her to kill. Among those she targeted: her own niece and even her own son.

Police in Panipat, Haryana, arrested her on Wednesday, December 3. They say she drowned four children, sometimes in tubs, sometimes in water tanks.

Jealous Woman Accused of Murdering Four Kids

The investigation kicked off after a six-year-old girl died in Naultha village. At first, everyone thought it was a freak accident. But when officers looked closer, the circumstances didn’t add up.

Here’s what police figured out. This woman went after girls she saw as prettier. Last year in Sonipat’s Bohad village, she killed her sister-in-law’s daughter. Later, she drowned her own son apparently, so nobody would suspect her.

She kept going. The next murders happened at her mother’s house, and then, during a wedding in Naultha, she killed her niece, Vidhi.

Panipat Murder Mystery Solved

Every time, it was the same pattern: children were found drowned in shallow water. In one case, the tub was just a foot deep. The officers wondered how a child, tall enough to stand, could die that way by accident.

Detectives say she targeted girls for being “prettier.” After each killing, she’d even celebrate. One police official put it bluntly: “The cruel aunt would eliminate girls she considered more beautiful than herself.”

After the latest death, police cracked the case in about a day and a half. They questioned her, and she confessed. Four children: three girls, all relatives. One of them, heartbreakingly, was her own son.

She always tried to make these deaths look like accidents so nobody would catch on. But she didn’t get away with it for long.

