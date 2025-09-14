"His campaign lacks planning": DMK's Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi takes aim at TVK chief Vijay

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Trichy South District DMK Secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday criticised TVK chief Vijay, saying that he lacks proper campaign planning and should prepare well if he wants his message to reach the public.

While speaking to the media at the party’s Trichy South District office, he said, “His campaign lacks planning. Even his mic went off mid-speech. If he wants to convey clear messages to the people, he must prepare better.”

“You need proper planning before speaking to the people,” he added.

Responding to Vijay’s remarks that Trichy lacked development, Mahesh said, “Only five months remain for elections. It is usual for new parties and opposition groups to campaign, project themselves, and criticise what hasn’t been done. Vijay gathered his supporters yesterday and claimed ‘nothing has been done.’ Instead, he should have said, ‘You have not seen the real growth of Trichy.'”

He highlighted several major projects undertaken in the district, including the Rs 128 crore Anna Heavy Vehicle Cargo Terminal, Rs 236 crore Periyar Vegetable Market, Rs 408 crore Panchappur Bus Terminus, and the Rs 400 crore TIDEL Park at Manapparai. Other initiatives include the new SIPCOT at Manapparai, Government Arts & Science College, Model School, hostel, Olympic Academy in Thiruverumbur, Sooliyur Jallikattu arena, Kamarajar Library in Trichy East, four new study centres with libraries worth Rs 7.75 crore, and a bird park.

He also highlighted welfare schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme (benefiting 69,369 students across 1,200 schools), the Naan Mudhalvan program (68,000 youth trained), the Kalaignar Women’s Rights scheme (4.42 lakh families), the distribution of 73,000 land pattas, and other initiatives like Vidiyal Payanam, Nalamaana Stalin, Ungaludan Stalin, and the Thayumanavar housing scheme.

“Trichy is the central hub of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister himself says it is Tamil Nadu’s second capital. We have done as much as possible in four-and-a-half years, and still want to do more. People here are wise; they will not accept vague claims,” Minister Anbil Mahesh said.

On Vijay’s remark that DMK imposed restrictions only on his rallies, the minister said, “Regulations are common. But it was painful to see public infrastructure, built with taxpayer money, being damaged during his rally, like the roof of Syed Muthursha School and the toilets vandalised. Be happy, enjoy, entertain, but don’t destroy. We don’t see anyone as an enemy.”

Mahesh also addressed the statement made by Vijay, where he called the DMK “poison,” saying, “Many youth attended his first rally. Instead of saying he has ‘captured children’s hearts,’ he should speak on real issues – why the Union Government hasn’t released education funds, for example. His remarks sounded narrow-minded.”

On the kidney racket issue, he said the concerned MLA had already clarified. On Vijay’s comments about Rahul Gandhi’s voting rights, Mahesh added, “We don’t see it politically. Raising a voice for democracy is the voice of DMK itself.”

He announced that new members admitted to the party across Tamil Nadu would take an oath at every booth, and the pledges would be ratified as resolutions in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Karur conference on September 17.

He also said that, “On September 20, a massive public meeting will be held in Trichy under the theme ‘We Will Not Let Tamil Nadu Bow Its Head.” (ANI)

