"Hollow, cheap politics proof of AAP's anti-woman mindset": Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saurabh Bharadwaj remark

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he described as “hollow and cheap politics” against women leaders.

The remarks came amid recent allegations concerning the participation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband in government meetings.

In a post on X, Sirsa said that instead of targeting Rekha Gupta, AAP leaders should focus on real issues in Delhi.

केजरीवाल जी के जेल जाने पर सुपर CM बनकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करती उनकी धर्मपत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल जी… सत्ता के लालच को दर्शाती ये तस्वीर ही सौरभ भाई के लिये काफ़ी होनी चाहिये। माननीय मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता जी के पति एक कार्यकर्ता की तरह मीटिंग में मौजूद है। वो भी उस बैठक में जो… pic.twitter.com/wZuXOTdGO9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 8, 2025

“On Kejriwal ji’s imprisonment, his wife Sunita Kejriwal ji holds a press conference as a super CM.This image, reflecting the greed for power, should be enough for Saurabh bhai. The husband of Honorable Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji is present in a meeting like a worker. That too in a meeting related to the Chief Minister ji’s assembly,” the post said.

“Before pointing fingers at Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, AAP leaders should find some solid issues… Such hollow and cheap politics is proof of AAP’s anti-woman mindset!,” the post added on X.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked the Bharatiya Janta Party to clarify the position of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband, alleging that he frequently attends government meetings.

The AAP leader added that it was the chief minister, Rekha Gupta, and not her husband who had taken the oath of the Constitution.

“Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has taken the oath of the Constitution… No country’s law allows her husband to be included in government meetings. But we have seen that her husband is attending meetings with them, conducting inspections, giving instructions to officers…” Bharadwaj said.

Stating that CM’s husband is a businessman the AAP leader asked “How can he run the government or have a stake in running the government? This is completely unethical and unconstitutional… My question to the BJP. They should say what position Rekha Gupta’s husband holds?”

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj in a post on X termed Rekha Gupta’s husband at official government meetings as “completely unconstitutional”.

In his X post, Bharadwaj compared the situation to that portrayed in the popular web series “Panchayat” which portrays the functioning of a Gram Panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera.

“Delhi Government Becomes Phulera Panchayat. Just as in Phulera’s panchayat, where the woman sarpanch’s husband acted as the sarpanch, today in Delhi, the CM’s husband is sitting in official meetings. We had previously mentioned that the CM’s husband attends official meetings, conducts meetings with officials, and carries out inspections,” Bharadwaj said in X post.

“This is completely unconstitutional. In the nation’s capital, democracy and the constitutional system are being mocked in this manner,” he said.

Bharadwaj further questioned whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which often criticises Congress for dynastic politics, would justify such a move. “The BJP, which relentlessly criticises Congress for dynastic politics, should explain–is this not dynastic politics?” he asked.

Bharadwaj raised several other questions: “Does the CM of the world’s largest party have no worker left whom she can trust? What is that work which only a family member can do? What are the reasons that the CM wants to establish her husband’s authority? Why is her husband being made a part of the government administrative system in this way?”

He also said that photos of the meeting were posted on both the official Instagram handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and CM Rekha Gupta’s Instagram. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.