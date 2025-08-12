LIVE TV
Home > India > How India Celebrates Independence Day: Flag Etiquette and Meaning

How India Celebrates Independence Day: Flag Etiquette and Meaning

Every August 15, India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour, honoring freedom fighters. The flag is raised at dawn and lowered at dusk, but since 2022 can be flown at night with proper lighting. This day marks India’s freedom from British rule in 1947 and is celebrated nationwide with pride.

Every year on August 15, India comes alive to celebrate Independence Day
Every year on August 15, India comes alive to celebrate Independence Day

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 13:37:54 IST

Every year on August 15, India comes alive to celebrate Independence Day – a day to remember the heroes who fought hard to give us freedom.

Raising the Flag, Raising the Spirit of a Nation

It’s when the Indian flag, the Tricolour, is everywhere – flying high from homes, schools, shops, and offices – and everyone sings the national anthem with pride.

On Independence Day, the flag is always raised – meaning it’s pulled up from the bottom all the way to the top – showing how India overcame colonial rule. It’s a simple act but packed with meaning, reminding us of where we came from and where we’re headed.

Do’s

Hoist The Flag with intention – Raise the flag quickly and lower it slowly. That’s not just tradition; it shows respect.

Careful with the saffron – When the flag is horizontal, saffron stays on top. If it’s vertical, saffron should be on the left side from where you’re standing. No flipping it upside down.

Keep it Neat- Make sure your flag isn’t torn, dirty, or faded. It should be made of approved fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, polyester, or khadi.

Fly it at night (legally) – The national flag can now remain hoisted through the night if it is in the open and hoisted by a member of the public, just make sure it is well-lit and visible.

Give it space – The Tricolour deserves the spotlight. No other flags should be hoisted above or at the same level as it.

Dispose of worn flags respectfully – When your flag gets old or dirty, don’t just toss it. Burn it privately with dignity.

Anyone can hoist it – Whether you’re an individual, a school, or a community group, you have the right to raise the flag any day you want – just do it the right way.

Don’t’s

Don’t let it touch anything – Never let the flag touch the ground, water, floor, or anything dirty.

No fashion statement – The flag isn’t a scarf, dress, or a decoration. Don’t use it as a costume or drape.

Skip the graphics – No slogans, stickers, or writing on the flag. Keep it clean and iconic.

Don’t dip or disrespect – Never lower the flag in salute, never burn it in public, and never deface or insult it – that’s illegal.

Not a cover-up tool – Don’t wrap the flag around vehicles, buildings, or speakers – unless it’s for a military or state funeral.

The Bottom Line

The Indian flag isn’t just a piece of fabric. It’s the soul of the nation, a symbol of pride, struggle, and unity. Treat it with respect, fly it with love, and celebrate it the right way. That’s how we honor what it truly stands for.

