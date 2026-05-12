How Much Was The NEET 2026 Paper Sold For? Leak Forces NTA To Cancel Exam For 22 Lakh Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates after allegations of a massive paper leak and examination irregularities surfaced across the country. The controversy has now raised serious questions over how the NEET question paper allegedly reached students and coaching networks weeks before the exam and how it was reportedly sold for amounts ranging from Rs 30,000 to as high as Rs 7.3 lakh. Fresh dates for the re-examination and revised admit cards will now be announced separately by the NTA. The cancellation has triggered outrage among students, parents, and political leaders, with many calling the entire NEET system compromised.

‘Guess Paper’ matching around 120 questions became the centre of massive leak allegations

Reports say that, at the centre of the controversy is a pre-circulated “guess paper” that reportedly matched nearly 120 Chemistry questions from the actual NEET exam paper. Reports also claimed that there were major overlaps in Biology questions as well. According to allegations, this material had reached coaching hubs including Sikar in Rajasthan almost a month before the examination.

Investigators suspect the paper was being circulated among aspirants for huge sums of money. Reports claimed some students allegedly paid up to Rs 7.3 lakh to access the leaked material even on the night before the exam, while lower-level deals reportedly began from around Rs 30,000. The scale of the alleged racket has now become one of the biggest talking points in the NEET controversy.

Rajasthan probe, raids and investigation intensify after leak claims spread

Following the allegations, Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group launched an investigation into the matter. Officials reportedly carried out raids and questioned multiple individuals linked to the suspected paper leak network. The controversy eventually forced the NTA to cancel NEET 2026 completely.

The agency said the decision was taken after reviewing investigative findings and law enforcement inputs. According to the NTA, the examination process “could not be allowed to stand.” The Centre has now handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a deeper probe. The NTA also said it would cooperate fully and provide all necessary records and assistance.

More than 22 lakh students affected as NSUI workers protest against the government

This year’s NEET examination was held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad through more than 5,400 centres. According to the NTA, nearly 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.

After the cancellation announcement, workers of the National Students’ Union of India staged protests against the central government over the alleged paper leak and exam irregularities. Protesters were seen climbing barricades outside Shastri Bhavan during the demonstration demanding accountability and a fair examination process.

Rahul Gandhi calls NEET an ‘Auction’ as students speak about trauma and fear

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the alleged leak and called NEET an “auction.” In a post on X, he wrote, “I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It’s not an exam anymore, NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace.” He further added, “This isn’t the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks, 48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence.”

Students also spoke about the emotional impact of the cancellation. NEET aspirant Yuvraj Singh called the paper leak “an annual occurrence” and said the news causes “mental trauma” to hardworking students.

“Now think about that person who scored 650 plus marks; their seat in a Government Medical College was certain, and they must have been spending quality time with their family, but now that they’ve heard this news, imagine the mental trauma they must be in,” he said. Another aspirant criticised the NTA’s administration and questioned how such a leak happened despite strict supervision, calling the entire situation “traumatic.”

Also Read: NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Students Protest, Break Down; Internet Calls It ‘Betrayal’ After Exam Cancellation