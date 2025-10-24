LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

The bus, operated by Kaleshwaram Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to victims and their families.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 24, 2025 07:35:25 IST

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

In a tragic fire accident that occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday morning. A sleeper bus carrying 42 passengers caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekur village. 

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the vehicle before passengers could escape. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot, doused the flames, and initiated cooling operations. So far, 15 injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Officials stated that the exact number of casualties will be confirmed after rescue and recovery operations conclude.

42 Passengers Were Onboard, Rescue and Relief Work Continues

Police confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle belonged to Kaleshwaram Travels and had 42 people onboard, including the driver and assistant.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus caught fire moments after hitting a motorcycle, leaving passengers trapped inside. Emergency response teams and local authorities launched immediate rescue efforts.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force, along with fire department officials, remains on-site to ensure no passengers are left inside the vehicle. Investigators are assessing the cause of the fire and identifying the victims.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Orders Probe and Assures Assistance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply saddened by the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their loved ones. The government will extend full support to the injured and affected families.” Naidu has directed senior officials to oversee rescue operations, ensure medical assistance for survivors, and prevent further loss of life.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire. He stated that the incident involving a Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus was extremely distressing. In a public statement, Reddy conveyed condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident and called the tragedy “deeply painful and shocking.”

He urged authorities to extend all possible help to the injured passengers and expedite rescue operations.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 7:35 AM IST
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

QUICK LINKS