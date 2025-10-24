LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

PM Modi will kick off his Bihar election campaign today in Samastipur, paying tribute to Karpoori Thakur, and holding rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai. He targets the opposition, highlighting NDA’s achievements and Bihar’s development since 2014.

PM Modi to kick off Bihar election campaign today from Samastipur. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi to kick off Bihar election campaign today from Samastipur. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 24, 2025 02:44:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his Bihar election campaign today, October 24, beginning with a visit to Karpuri Gram in Samastipur to pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Late Karpoori Thakur at 11 AM.

The visit holds symbolic significance, as PM Modi will kick off his campaign from Samastipur, the birthplace of Karpoori Thakur, who served as Bihar’s Chief Minister in the 1970s and was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour this year.

Karpoori Thakur, a celebrated socialist leader, is remembered for his commitment to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities, with landmark policies such as reservations for backward classes leaving a lasting legacy in the state.

Following the tribute, PM Modi will address public rallies, starting in Samastipur at 12:15 PM and continuing in Begusarai at 2 PM, marking key events in the Bihar election campaign.

The NDA government has been highlighting its achievements in Bihar, with PM Modi launching a strong attack on the opposition during his virtual conversation with young workers in the state. The party is gearing up for a fierce battle, with Modi and other senior leaders, including Amit Shah, actively campaigning across the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Bihar’s young workers through the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ program on Thursday. During the virtual conversation, PM Modi launched a strong attack on the opposition, calling their alliance a “Lathbandhan”, alleging that self-interest “is paramount” for these oppositon parties, who “don’t care about the youth of Bihar”.

“Those who call themselves the ‘Gathbandhan,’ whom the people of Bihar call the ‘Lathbandhan,’ only know how to use the lathi and keep fighting. For the ‘Lathbandhan,’ their own self-interest is paramount. They don’t care about the youth of Bihar. For decades, the youth of the country and Bihar suffered from Naxalism and Maoist terror. They even kept winning elections with the help of Maoist terror. Naxalism and Maoist terror played a huge role in the destruction of Bihar,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development.

“This Maoist terror did not allow schools, colleges, or hospitals to open, and instead destroyed the already built ones. They did not allow industries to enter… It is taking a lot of effort to bring Bihar out of this. But we are doing it. We have worked very hard since 2014. The NDA has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. Today, we are scurrying towards eliminating Naxalism, Maoism, and terrorism in Bihar. It is our duty to secure the future of Bihar’s youth, and we are working towards it with complete sincerity,” he said.

Samastipur has been a stronghold of RJD since 2010. Akhtarul Islam Shahin has won the seat consecutively for three terms. In 2020, Shahin defeated JD-U’s Ashwamedh Devi by 4,714 votes. Begusarai is known for its industrial significance, earning it the nickname “industrial capital of Bihar,” and is the birthplace of notable figures like poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025biharelectionnewshome-hero-pos-4Karpoori ThakurPM Modi Bihar campaignSamastipur news

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Picks Tejashwi Yadav As Chief Ministerial Face

BJP Jabs Congress Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Rahul Gandhi Missing From Mahagathbandhan Poster: ‘There Are Significant Differences Within…’

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

Was Tejashwi’s Body Language During Delhi Visit “an indication” of All is Not Well in Bihar Mahagatbandhan Over Seat Sharing?

AIMIM’s New Bihar Strategy: Two Hindu Candidates Among 25 Announced By Asaduddin Owaisi

LATEST NEWS

AI data centre startup Crusoe raising $1.38 billion in latest funding round

Anthropic to use Google's AI chips worth tens of billions to train Claude chatbot

MERZ – MEASURES OF THE COMMISSION ABOUT SIMPLIFICATION ARE BY FAR NOT ENOUGH; WE NEED REAL CULTURAL CHANGE IN EU

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES WILL ASK COURT TO DISMISS INDICTMENT AGAINST HER ON GROUNDS THAT U.S. ATTORNEY HALLIGAN WAS UNLAWFULLY APPOINTED-COURT FILING

Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

Ford lowers annual guidance, citing fire at supplier's aluminum plant

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur
PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur
PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur
PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

QUICK LINKS