Hyderabad Man Tricked By Fake Job Offer, Forced To Join Russian Army At Gunpoint, Begs For Help In Video, Watch

This is a tragic tale of how a man hunting for job, eneded up fighting for Russia – Joined the Russian army. Mohammed Ahmed, a 38-year-old man from Khairatabad, Hyderabad, released distress videos claiming he has been trapped in the Russian army and forced to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war against his will.

He said a job agent promised him construction work in Russia but instead sent him into military service. In videos recorded in uniform with sounds of rocket fire and gunshots in the background, Ahmed explained that he was coerced into combat training and later ordered to join the frontlines. He said his repeated protests and injury attempts did not change the authorities’ orders.

Ahmed Explains How He Planned To Escape But…

In the videos, Ahmed explained that he tried to escape by jumping from an army vehicle, fracturing his leg in the process.

He said officers threatened him with a gun to force participation, warning they would stage his death as if by a drone. Ahmed revealed that 17 of 25 recruits, including one Indian, had been killed.

He said recruits were made to march for five days to reach the border. Ahmed pleaded for intervention, explaining that he cannot continue in combat and fears for his life.

Family Appeals to Government for Help

Ahmed’s wife, Afsha Begum, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking help to bring him home. She said Ahmed was sent to Russia in April 2025 by a Mumbai-based consultancy that offered a construction job but abandoned him upon arrival.

Afsha stated that her husband is the sole breadwinner, supporting their paralysed mother and two children. She confirmed that Ahmed was forcibly taken for weapons training and threatened with death when he refused to fight, describing the ongoing dangers he faces in Russia.

Ahmed’s family met Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi last week, requesting his intervention. Owaisi wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging immediate steps to ensure Ahmed’s safety and repatriation.

The AIMIM chief requested that authorities take all necessary action to bring Ahmed back to Hyderabad at the earliest. Families of Indian nationals trapped abroad continue to appeal for government support, emphasizing the need for stronger preventive measures and quick diplomatic action in cases where citizens face coercion or forced military service in conflict zones.

Indian Embassy Takes Action

The Indian Embassy in Moscow, responding to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, confirmed it shared Ahmed’s details with Russian authorities and requested his early discharge and safe repatriation.

Officials stated the embassy prioritizes all cases of Indian nationals in the Russian army. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, about 27 Indians currently serve in the Russian army.

Several citizens have reportedly been lured abroad by false job offers, trained in weapons, and sent to the frontlines. Ahmed’s case highlights growing concerns over Indians trapped in military service overseas.

