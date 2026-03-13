LIVE TV
Home > India > How To Refill Your LPG Gas Cylinder? Check Indane Booking Number And Method You Need To Know

These various channels of booking make sure that the consumer is free to use whichever channel is most convenient to them and still get LPG delivered at their homes in a timely manner.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 13, 2026 09:26:30 IST

Refill of LPG cylinders in India is now being made far easier in recent years due to the various services being offered by the oil marketing companies in digital and phone format. Indane or HP Gas customers are now able to refill their cylinders by making missed calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, mobile apps and online portals, and do not have to pay a visit to a gas agency. These systems enable users to order a refill within no time with their registered mobile number and get a confirmation message within seconds. The transition to digital booking should help to make the LPG services more accessible and convenient to millions of households that use cooking gas on a daily basis.

Customers using Indane Gas, operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, can book cylinders through several options: Call / SMS / IVRS: 7718955555 or 77189 55555 WhatsApp booking: 75888 88824 (send “REFILL”) Missed call booking: 84549 55555 Customer helpline: 1800 2333 555 Indane users can also place refill requests through the IndianOil mobile app or the official Indane website.

Besides the phone possibilities, the users of LPG also have the opportunity to order their cylinder via mobile apps, websites, and digital payment systems. Indian consumers can request the refill by either logging into the official Indane site or by doing it through the IndianOil mobile application. Besides that, apps like Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and UMANG app enable one to book and pay LPG cylinders directly using the bill payment section. After making the confirmation, customers are sent a reference number with the help of which the status of delivery can be traced. These various channels of booking also make sure that the consumer is free to use whichever channel is most convenient to them and still get LPG delivered at their homes in a timely manner.

Also Read: NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS