LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news AE Central Bank India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > India > India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

India and China held their 23rd Corps Commander-level talks to ease tensions along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. While discussions were cordial, real de-escalation remains elusive, with over 50,000 troops still deployed on both sides amid a deep trust deficit.

India, China Hold 23rd Round of Talks, Real De-escalation Still a Distant Dream (Pc: X)
India, China Hold 23rd Round of Talks, Real De-escalation Still a Distant Dream (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 30, 2025 04:47:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

India and China had another high-level military dialogue a few days ago. In this, the 23rd Corps Commander-level meeting aimed to resolve issues between the two nations along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Such current discussions at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point are described by both sides as being in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere” and geared toward maintaining “peace and tranquility,” but there is a deeper divide.

The disengagement process, in which certain troops were withdrawn from eyeball-to-eyeball friction points such as Pangong Tso, Gogra, and Hot Springs, was fairly largely completed after the 2020 stalemate.

However, the next, and much more crucial stage-de-escalation-is still elusive at ground level, with both armies still having a massive number of troops and associated equipment deployed forward in-depth areas.

Persistent Military Standoff

Even though it’s a hive of diplomatic activity and disengagement from key face-off sites has been completed, the general military posture remains quite combative.

There are approximately 50,000-60,000 troops from either side remaining deployed in the Eastern Ladakh sector; this level of deployment has not been seen in this sector since the clashes of May 2020.

What this indicates is that the immediate flashpoints are temporarily neutralized, but trust is still the larger crisis, with aggressive buildup of forces and infrastructure-dominantly by the PLA along the LAC-not reversed. 

The border remains unstable and militarily abnormal for the last six winters as partial de-escalation does not include the pulling back of these additional troops and hardware to original peacetimes.

The Trust Deficit Challenge

The current stalemate is underlined by a deep-seated trust deficit between New Delhi and Beijing, which India seems to be insisting that normal bilateral relations could resume only once peace and tranquility on the border are restored.

To India, this restoration involves not just de-escalation but also de-induction which will follow. China, conversely, occasionally hints that they would like the border issue to be delinked from the overall relationship. Forward deployment and unending infrastructure construction on the Chinese side indicate that the two nuclear powers are nowhere near significant normalization.

The recent talks managed imminent tensions and fortified the disengagement accomplished thus far, but they fell short of reaching an explicit timeline or mechanism for the comparable withdrawal of the forward-deployed forces, barring the de-escalation objective from its long-distance mark.

Also Read: Watch Video: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet At Ambala Air Force Base

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India ChinaLAC tensions

RELATED News

DGCA To Ease Pilot Duty Time Rules From November 1

Reasi Surprise Stop! Vande Bharat Express Adds New Halt On Srinagar–Katra Route, Excitement Soars Among Travelers

Punjab Goes Digital: Faceless Services Launched For Driving Licenses And Vehicle Registrations, Ending Long RTO Queues

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Shocking Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Ambulance In Mirzapur Drops Pregnant Woman On Highway, She Delivers Baby On A Muddy Road As Last Resort- Watch!

LATEST NEWS

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

Hurricane Melissa’s Wrath: 25 Dead In Haiti After River Bursts Its Banks, Chaos Unfolds Across Villages

Numerology Horoscope Today, (30 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Being Punctual In Your Office Work

UAE Central Bank Slashes Rate To 3.90%, Lowest Since 2022, Cheaper Loans And Mortgage Relief Ahead

Hurricane Melissa Leaves 30 Dead In Caribbean, Bahamas Braces For Deadly Impact

‘I Apologise For My Reaction’: Vinícius Júnior Breaks Silence After Fiery El Clásico Sparks Controversy And Emotion

OnePlus 15 Launching In India On November 13, Power, Style, And Surprising New Features Await!

South Africa-W Thrashes England-W By 125 Runs To Storm Into Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing
India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing
India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing
India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

QUICK LINKS