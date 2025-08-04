LIVE TV
Home > India > India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil

India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil

India on Monday hit out at United States President Donald Trump after he threatened to raise tariffs on Indian products for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict, calling it unjustified and unreasonable. The MEA said, “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 4, 2025 23:28:24 IST

India on Monday hit out at United States President Donald Trump after he threatened to raise tariffs on Indian products for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict, calling it unjustified and unreasonable.

The MEA said, “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

European Union in 2024 Had Bilateral Trade Of Euro 67.5 Billion With Russia, News Delhi Says

In a statement released on Aug 4, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the United States and the European Union have been targeting India for importing oil from Russia. Even though the fact is that the European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia, and European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes.

Earlier in the day, in a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president said, “India is not only not buying massive amounts of Russian Oil but also selling it on the Open Market for big profits. I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Reacting to Trump’s post, New Delhi said, “India’s trade is compelled by the global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion.”

Here’s What The MEA Said

  1. India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports from India to strengthen the stability of global energy markets.
  2. India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by the global market situation.
  3. The European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia.

Tags: donald trumpnarendra modiRussian oiltariffs

