Not Nita Ambani or Falguni Nayar: This 'Simple Woman' is India's Richest Billionaire Lady

When people think of the richest women in India, the only name that pops up in their minds is Nita Ambani. But what if we told you that one woman actually left Nita Ambani behind and earned the title of India’s richest woman? This woman lives a simple life, far from glamour and lavish style. She has quietly made a big name and a big fat fortune in billions. Let’s meet the richest billionaire lady in India with a massive net worth.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 2, 2025 17:15:14 IST

When people think of the richest women in India, the only name that pops up in their minds is Nita Ambani. But what if we told you that one woman actually left Nita Ambani behind and earned the title of India’s richest woman? This woman lives a simple life, far from glamour and lavish style. She has quietly made a big name and a big fat fortune in billions. Let’s meet the richest billionaire lady in India with a massive net worth. 


Who is the Richest Woman in India? 

This 75-year-old lady is not a Bollywood star, nor does she stay in the limelight, yet she topped the list of India’s richest women. She is the matriarch of the multibillion-dollar Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. After the tragic death of her husband, Om Prakash Jindal in a helicopter crash, she took charge of the company worth billions. She is Savitri Jindal, whose whopping net worth is $43.7 billion. 

Who is the Second Richest Woman in India? 

Savitri Jindal leaves big names behind, including Vinod Rai Gupta, who holds the majority of shares in Havells India, founded by her late husband, Qimat Rai Gupta. The company, which makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators, and washing machines, is run by her son Anil Rai Gupta. Together, they have a net worth of around $9.5 billion. 

Full List of  India’s Richest Women 

  • India’s Warren Buffett late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, gave a large stock portfolio to Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Her estimated net worth is $9.3 billion. 

 

  • Pharma Company Lupin’s CEO, Vinita Gupta, comes in the fourth position in the list. The Gupta family has an estimated net worth of $5.75 billion.

  • Landmark Group chairwoman Renuka Jagtiani made in the top 5. Her net worth is around $5.6 billion. 

  • Thermax chairperson Anu Aga has a net worth of around $4.7 billion, ranking in the sixth position. 

 

  • Founder of one of the biggest makeup brands, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar’s net worth is around $3.64 billion. 
QUICK LINKS