Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

An Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 aircraft crashed on Friday near Tambaram in Chengalpattu district of Chennai while on a routine training mission. The aircraft went down close to the Tambaram air base, the IAF confirmed.

Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 Crash: Is Pilot Safe?

The Air Force stated that the pilot managed to eject safely and escaped without injuries. A video shared by news agency PTI from the crash site showed aircraft debris scattered across the area, with several locals seen gathering near the wreckage.

In an official statement, the IAF said a Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been initiated to determine what led to the accident.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident,” the statement noted. Further details, including the extent of damage and the exact crash location, have not yet been released.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: An Air Force training aircraft crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SPPRXri1mO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

PC-7 Fleet Under Scrutiny

The PC-7 has long served as the Air Force’s primary aircraft for beginner-level flying training, making the incident a matter of close review for aviation authorities and defence officials.

#TamilNadu: A training #aircraft belonging to Indian Airforce crashed near Thiruporur in #Chengalpattu district after developing a technical snag during a training session. The aircraft fell into a marshy area and exploded with a loud noise on impact. The pilot managed to eject… pic.twitter.com/Y88L7IHuLb — South First (@TheSouthfirst) November 14, 2025

A trainer aircraft of Indian airforce crashed near Tambaram, Chennai; Pilot ejected safely. Court of inquiry ordered. pic.twitter.com/ZhP2OZNKzy — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) November 14, 2025

