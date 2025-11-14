LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

A routine Indian Air Force training mission turned alarming after a Pilatus PC-7 aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai. The pilot managed to eject safely, escaping without injuries as locals gathered around scattered debris. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate what caused the crash of the widely used PC-7 trainer aircraft.

IAF Pilatus PC-7 trainer crashes near Tambaram in Chennai; pilot ejects safely. Court of Inquiry launched to probe cause. Photos: X.
IAF Pilatus PC-7 trainer crashes near Tambaram in Chennai; pilot ejects safely. Court of Inquiry launched to probe cause. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 14, 2025 16:58:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

An Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 aircraft crashed on Friday near Tambaram in Chengalpattu district of Chennai while on a routine training mission. The aircraft went down close to the Tambaram air base, the IAF confirmed.

Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 Crash: Is Pilot Safe?

The Air Force stated that the pilot managed to eject safely and escaped without injuries. A video shared by news agency PTI from the crash site showed aircraft debris scattered across the area, with several locals seen gathering near the wreckage.

In an official statement, the IAF said a Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been initiated to determine what led to the accident.
“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident,” the statement noted. Further details, including the extent of damage and the exact crash location, have not yet been released.

PC-7 Fleet Under Scrutiny

The PC-7 has long served as the Air Force’s primary aircraft for beginner-level flying training, making the incident a matter of close review for aviation authorities and defence officials.

Also Read: Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IAFIndian Air ForceIndian Air Force crashTamil Nadu News

RELATED News

Data Protection Act: India’s Data Protection Law Comes To Force

Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

‘Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For His Bold Statement A Day Before Bihar Election Result

This Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician, Known As ‘Chhote Sarkar’ Stuns Bihar Voters, Is Winning Mokama Assembly Seat

Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women, RJD-Congress’ ‘Katta Sarkar’ Fear: What Gave Edge To NDA In Bihar Election Results 2025

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

‘Chapra Se Kaun Jeeta?’ Internet Gets Curious As BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leaves Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Way Behind, Check Numbers Here

‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu’s Sons Struggle, Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur, Tej Pratap Faces Major Defeat as NDA Crosses 200 Mark

Old Vote Bank, Leadership Gaps And Internal Clashes Cost Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site
Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site
Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site
Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

QUICK LINKS