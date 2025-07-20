LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > India > Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay

Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay

After a delay of over 15 months, the Indian Army is set to receive its first Apache AH-64E helicopters on July 22. The USD 600M deal faced delays due to US supply issues. These attack helicopters are expected to boost border readiness amid Operation Sindoor.

Indian Army to receive Apache AH-64E helicopters after 15-month delay.
Indian Army to receive Apache AH-64E helicopters after 15-month delay.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:27:18 IST

After a delay of over 15 months, the Indian Army is finally set to receive its first batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, significantly boosting its operational strength along the western border amid heightened alert under Operation Sindoor.

According to sources familiar with the delivery process, three Apache helicopters are expected to be handed over to the Army Aviation Corps on July 22. These advanced combat helicopters will mark a new chapter in the Indian Army’s air combat capabilities.

USD 600 Million Deal Faces Delay

In 2020, the Indian Army reportedly signed a USD 600 million deal with the United States for six Apache helicopters. The original delivery timeline was to be between May and June 2024, but delays in technical discussions and supply chain issues on the US side of procurement now has the helicopter slated to be delivered in December 2024.

The six helicopters were to be delivered in two batches of three. While the second batch is expected later this year, the arrival of the first batch is already more than a year late, causing operational disruptions.

Apache Squadron Raised Without Helicopters

In early March of 2024, The Army raised, at Nagtalao, Jodhpur, the first Apache squadron. There are trained pilots and ground staff that are ready, however, the Squadron has remained non-operational due to the helicopters not arriving. This has created an acute readiness gap considering the responsive nature of the security environment vis-a-vis the changing conditions on the western frontier. 

A Game-Changer for Army Aviation Corps

The Apache AH-64E is one of the world’s most capable attack helicopters, if not the best. With its advanced targeting equipment, night vision and unrivalled firepower, it will drastically improve the Indian Army’s precision strike capability and combine these capabilities with improved ground operations. 

Even though the Indian Air Force (IAF) previously inducted 22 Apache helicopters under a 2015 deal in the last two years, this Apache helicopter will be the first helicopter batch for the Army specific operational requirements. The helicopters will be used by the Army for offensive and defensive roles, especially under the current mandate for operations under Operation Sindoor.

Existing Fleet and Operational Challenges

The Army Aviation Corps currently operates a mix of aircraft tailored for multiple roles. These include:

  • Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv – mostly grounded since January 2025 due to a crash involving a Coast Guard version.

  • Rudra helicopters – armed versions of the ALH used for close air support and anti-tank roles.

  • Cheetah and Chetak helicopters – used for reconnaissance and evacuation.

  • Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) – suited for offensive roles in high-altitude areas.

  • Dornier 228 fixed-wing aircraft – deployed for logistics and reconnaissance.

  • Heron and Searcher UAVs, and Mi-17 helicopters for surveillance and transport roles.

Some of these platforms were temporarily grounded or partially operational earlier this year due to safety issues that created a temporary gap in the critical missions of reconnaissance and medevac.

Improvement to Advent Preparedness

The delayed induction of Apache helicopters has been a significant obstacle in modernizing India’s ground-attack capabilities for a long time. Their delivery is anticipated to enhance combat preparedness or operational readiness, strengthen border defence, and enable better response to evolving threats in the western sector.

As tensions on India’s frontiers, and especially in sensitive areas, continue to rise, the delivery of the attack helicopters is particularly timely.

ALSO READ: UP Bans Weapons And Loud Bikes On Kanwar Yatra Routes Amid Violence Reports

More News

2 Suspected Militants Killed in Egypt’s Giza Shootout; Civilian Also Reported Dead
Last-Minute Magic Sees El Tráfico End 3–3 as LA Galaxy Salvage Draw
DU Releases First CSAS Seat Allotment List for UG Admissions 2025
Viral Video: Sonu Sood Calmly Rescues A Snake Bare-Handed, Found In His Society, Reveals, ‘Mujhe Aata Hai Pakadne’
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: James Anderson Shares His Take
Watch! Influencer Eats Chicken At ISKCON Govinda Restaurant, Says ‘Free The Chicken’
Phone Addiction In Kids: 6 Smart Alternatives Parents Can Use To Break Screen Time Habits
BTS Hits 30 Million on Weverse, Jin’s Hilarious Reaction Has ARMYs Cracking Up!
New Norton V4 To Debut At EICMA: Aggressive Design, High-Tech Features, And Global Comeback Plans
China’s $167 Billion Mega-Dam on the Brahmaputra in Tibet – What We Know So Far
Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay
Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay
Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay
Indian Army To Finally Receive Apache AH-64E Helicopters After 15-Month Delay

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?