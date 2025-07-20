UP Bans Weapons And Loud Bikes On Kanwar Yatra Routes Amid Violence Reports

The Uttar Pradesh administration has banned Kanwariyas from carrying weapons like hockey sticks, tridents (trishuls), and similar items during the Kanwar Yatra. Authorities have also prohibited bikes without silencers from using the yatra routes to reduce noise pollution. Officials said these steps aim to stop violent incidents and disturbances during the religious procession.

Senior UP Police officials confirmed that strict orders have been issued to enforce these rules in sensitive areas. The bans will apply in several districts including Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, and Hapur.

Police Warn Against Weapons Display During Yatra

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, confirmed that any kind of weapons display, even if symbolic, will not be tolerated.

“The government has issued clear directives prohibiting it. We are enforcing these strictly, and FIRs are being registered against violators,” he told the Times of India. Police teams have been deployed along the yatra routes to check for violators. Officials are using drone surveillance and checkpoints to make sure the new rules are followed. They have also been instructed to act immediately in case of any disorder.

CRPF Jawan Assaulted by Kanwariyas in Viral Video

Violence during the Kanwar Yatra has raised concerns after multiple recent incidents. In the most recent case, seven Kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station. Viral videos showed the jawan pinned to the ground and beaten by men wearing saffron clothing.

A police official confirmed the arrests and said further investigation is ongoing. The assault shocked local authorities, who responded by increasing security presence along the yatra path. The administration has ordered district officials to remain on high alert to prevent further violence.

Kanpur and Meerut Also Witness Kanwar-Related Violence

In another incident, a home guard, a security guard, and a student volunteer were allegedly assaulted during a ruckus in Kanpur. While some reports claimed that Kanwariyas carried out the attack, the FIR lodged in the case did not mention them, according to PTI. Police arrested five people connected to the incident.

Just days earlier in Meerut, a group of Kanwariyas reportedly smashed a bus’s windows and beat the driver after the vehicle hit a member of their group. Police intervened and managed to control the situation, arresting those involved in the violence.

