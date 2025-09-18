India’s Defence Exports: Defence Sector Expands Global Footprint

New Delhi [India], September 17: India’s defence sector is going through a profound transformation, moving away from years of excessive dependence on foreign suppliers towards a new wave of indigenous capability and international competitiveness. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has been the catalyst for this change, creating a system where national security, industrial growth, and international confidence meet.

In 2024–25, India had defence exports worth ₹23,000 crore, a staggering thirty times higher than in 2013–14. This sudden increase is not just a sign of increased demand for weapons made in India but also a shift in attitude that positions the country as a viable and cost-effective option compared to traditional arms-making nations. In this new environment, private sector entrepreneurs have become the key drivers. A case in point is VTDS Founder and Managing Director, Mr Sahil Luthra, who has also been appreciated by the Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh for his contributions.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Catalyst

The Atmanirbhar Bharat movement has emerged as the most consequential policy intervention in India’s contemporary defence history. By putting native design, development, and deployment at the centre, the movement has created quantifiable targets for minimising import dependence. By concentrating funds, policy transformation, and the establishment of special defence industry corridors, the government has enabled a system that unites the public and private sectors.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has recently reaffirmed that self-reliance is not just an economic imperative but also a strategic one. His words reinforce the country’s requirement to create secure supply chains and attain operational preparedness without foreign dependencies.

Industrial Corridors: Growth Engines

Two dedicated defence corridors, one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh, have been the epicentres of innovation. They coalesce research centres, state-supported infrastructure, and the private sector to accelerate defence manufacturing. The Uttar Pradesh corridor is mainly dedicated to armoured systems and aerospace, while Tamil Nadu’s centre is focused on electronics, sensors, and advanced manufacturing.

Through clustering talent and resources, these regions are rapidly becoming export-oriented manufacturing centres, serving both domestic as well as global markets.

Research and Development Breakthroughs

Public organisations, particularly the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are extending the frontiers of indigenous capability. Projects in hypersonic platforms, next-generation missile systems, and advanced surveillance networks show India’s intent regarding future domains of warfare. Not only are these improving national security, but they are also generating technologies that are export-worthy and meet the aspirations of friendly countries.

Private Sector Leadership

The private sector is emerging as a crucial force in shaping India’s journey as a defence innovator. Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt Ltd (VTDS) stands among the pioneering companies spearheading this transformation, with a vision to design mission-capable systems for the future. Recently, VTDS Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Sahil Luthra, met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh to align private innovation with national strategic priorities. The Defence Minister acknowledged Mr. Luthra’s commitment, reflecting the government’s focus on building indigenous capability through private sector participation.

By fostering such collaborative approaches, India is laying the groundwork for defence solutions that combine speed, scale, and self-reliance strengthening both national security and industrial growth.

Global Confidence in Indian Systems

India’s credibility as a defence ally is gaining ground globally. A number of friendly countries have started inducting Indian-origin platforms, symbolising international confidence in their performance. This embrace is also driving high-value employment, cutting-edge technical expertise, and a strong domestic industry base.

These accomplishments further consolidate India’s reputation as a responsible security provider on the global stage while furthering its long-term economic and diplomatic interests.

The Road Ahead

With continued investments in R&D, improved public-private partnerships, and growing international associations, India’s defence sector is likely to solidify its role in the international security order. The path from dependence to dominance is not just a statistical benchmark — it marks a strategic shift with deep significance for India’s destiny.

As the country further builds its indigenous ecosystem, India’s defence exports will continue to be an economic engine as well as a source of sovereign strength, making the country’s defence story one of confidence, clarity, and international respect.

