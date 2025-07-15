India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

Fauja Singh, the internationally hailed marathon runner from Jalandhar, Punjab, died at age 114, after having been struck by an as-yet unidentified vehicle while walking along the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday afternoon. Fauja Singh’s unfortunate passing has left India tenebrous, with political leaders, a nearby citizenry, and fitness lovers throughout the globe, recalling a remarkable journey and undaunted spirit.

Author Khushwant Singh, who received confirmation following a conversation with Fauja Singh’s family, referred to it as “an emotional loss” for Punjab and the sporting spirit. The potentially dangerous aspects of road safety are once again being discussed at length, and this incident is a wake-up call for road safety measures for senior citizens and pedestrians in rural communities.

Fauja Singh was a marathon runner, but more a bastion of resiliency and good health. He was born in 1911. Incredibly, he took up long-distance running at age 89 and ran marathons across many continents, picking up the name “Turbaned Tornado” in the process. Despite his age, he was always running. He was astounded by the dexterity of children in the streets who he promoted as the torchbearers of fitness and a drug-free lifestyle in the broader community, but especially the youth of Punjab.

Tributes poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his grief, saying, “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also shared a heartfelt message, recalling Fauja Singh’s participation in the “Nasha Mukt Rangla Punjab” march. “At 114, he joined me in the campaign with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab,” Kataria said.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paid tribute: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.”

Fauja Singh’s death is being mourned not only in India but by his admirers across the world. As investigations continue into the road accident, many are calling for better safety for pedestrians especially elderly citizens on busy highways.

His life, rooted in simplicity, discipline, and purpose, will remain a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties