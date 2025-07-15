LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > India > India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

Fauja Singh, the iconic 114-year-old marathon runner from Punjab, died in a tragic road accident while walking on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway. PM Modi, Gulab Chand Kataria, and Captain Amarinder Singh paid heartfelt tributes to the global fitness icon, whose spirit and legacy inspired generations.

Fauja Singh, India’s oldest marathon runner, dies at 114 after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab.
Fauja Singh, India’s oldest marathon runner, dies at 114 after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:33:16 IST

Fauja Singh, the internationally hailed marathon runner from Jalandhar, Punjab, died at age 114, after having been struck by an as-yet unidentified vehicle while walking along the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday afternoon. Fauja Singh’s unfortunate passing has left India tenebrous, with political leaders, a nearby citizenry, and fitness lovers throughout the globe, recalling a remarkable journey and undaunted spirit. 

Author Khushwant Singh, who received confirmation following a conversation with Fauja Singh’s family, referred to it as “an emotional loss” for Punjab and the sporting spirit. The potentially dangerous aspects of road safety are once again being discussed at length, and this incident is a wake-up call for road safety measures for senior citizens and pedestrians in rural communities.

Fauja Singh was a marathon runner, but more a bastion of resiliency and good health.  He was born in 1911. Incredibly, he took up long-distance running at age 89 and ran marathons across many continents, picking up the name “Turbaned Tornado” in the process. Despite his age, he was always running. He was astounded by the dexterity of children in the streets who he promoted as the torchbearers of fitness and a drug-free lifestyle in the broader community, but especially the youth of Punjab.

Tributes poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his grief, saying, “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also shared a heartfelt message, recalling Fauja Singh’s participation in the “Nasha Mukt Rangla Punjab” march. “At 114, he joined me in the campaign with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab,” Kataria said.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paid tribute: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.”

Fauja Singh’s death is being mourned not only in India but by his admirers across the world. As investigations continue into the road accident, many are calling for better safety for pedestrians especially elderly citizens on busy highways.

His life, rooted in simplicity, discipline, and purpose, will remain a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties

Tags: Fauja Singh deathFauja Singh road accidentmarathon runner Fauja Singh dies

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?