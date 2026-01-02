Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action, Fires Top Officials After Crisis Leaves 10 Dead

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed the response to the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore and ordered strict action against officials found responsible. The Chief Minister said the state government is taking firm steps to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents elsewhere.

Show-Cause Notices, Immediate Transfers Ordered

Following the review, CM Yadav directed that show-cause notices be issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner. He also ordered the immediate transfer of the Additional Commissioner from Indore and the removal of water distribution responsibilities from the in-charge Superintending Engineer.

Sharing details on X, the Chief Minister said the decisions were taken after discussions with the Chief Secretary and senior officials, and after examining a report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Administration and Development Department. He further instructed that vacant posts in the Indore Municipal Corporation be filled without delay to strengthen civic administration.

Statewide Review To Prevent Repeat Incidents

Emphasising that the Indore incident was being treated as a serious warning, CM Yadav said corrective measures were being extended to other parts of the state as well. He directed officials to prepare a time-bound action plan to ensure the safety of drinking water supplies across Madhya Pradesh.

Virtual Meeting With Civic Bodies

To assess the situation statewide, the Chief Minister announced a virtual meeting with mayors, chairpersons and commissioners of all 16 municipal corporations. District collectors and senior officials from the Health Department, Urban Development Department, Public Health Engineering Department and other key departments will also take part.

“The meeting will review the drinking water situation across the state, and necessary directions will be issued,” CM Yadav said, reiterating the government’s commitment to preventing any recurrence of such incidents.

