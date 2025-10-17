IRCTC Down: Here Is Why Users Are Unable To Book Tickets For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel, Book On These Alternate Platforms

IRCTC Outage: The IRCTC website and app experienced a major outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of passengers unable to book tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja travel. The disruption has forced many to turn to third-party platforms like Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri to secure their seats.

IRCTC Outage Details

The outage began around the time Tatkal bookings opened for the busy festive period. With millions attempting to log in simultaneously, the IRCTC server became unresponsive, preventing users from accessing booking and cancellation services.

Website monitoring platform Downdetector recorded over 5,000 user complaints related to booking failures. Many frustrated users took to

RailYatri, ConfirmTkt, Paytm Emerge As Alternatives As IRCTC Goes Down

As IRCTC works to fix the issue, RailYatri has emerged as a useful alternative. Beyond bookings, the platform offers live train tracking, seat map visualisation, and crowd analysis. In case the IRCTC outage persists, it also connects users to verified agents who can process bookings offline, ensuring that travel plans remain unaffected.

IRCTC servers are powered by Indian Railways’ WiFi – that explains everything#IRCTC #down pic.twitter.com/LgIMmKqHFR — Gaurav Patel (@GauravPatel__01) October 17, 2025

For passengers encountering waitlisted tickets, ConfirmTkt provides tools to identify alternative trains or predict confirmation chances. Designed to handle peak booking hours, the platform often suggests connecting routes to help travellers reach their destinations on time. Its smart waitlist prediction engine proves particularly valuable when IRCTC’s booking options are inaccessible.

Paytm is another platform available for booking train tickets during IRCTC downtimes. Available via app and website, Paytm allows users to check live train status, seat availability, and PNR confirmation.

IRCTC site down for maintenance at the time of Tatkal, even after changing time for tatkal booking for agents the site runs at the same low speed, u have to struggle way too hard, this but its just getting more pathetic @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/gxy1iv0J8Q — Sachin Sharma® (@SachinSharma64) October 17, 2025

Should You Cancel Travel Amid IRCTC Outage

For passengers whose payments were deducted during an unsuccessful booking, refunds are typically processed within 3–5 working days. Travellers are advised to monitor their email and SMS updates for confirmation messages once the IRCTC systems resume normal operations.

I was planning to go home via train on Diwali but when I opened IRCTC website to book tatkal ticket the website went down and now I won’t be able to go home. Thank you @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/7LdfZHHKXE — Bhabesh Pradhan (@Bhabesh57492327) October 17, 2025

Although the IRCTC website and app remain down amid the festive booking surge, passengers do not have to cancel their travel plans. Trusted third-party platforms such as Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri are offering legitimate and secure alternatives to book tickets online.

