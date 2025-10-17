LIVE TV
Home > India > IRCTC Down: Here Is Why Users Are Unable To Book Tickets For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel, Book On These Alternate Platforms

IRCTC Down: A major technical outage on Thursday disrupted ticket bookings for Diwali and Chhath Puja travel, leaving thousands of passengers stranded online. The glitch began during peak Tatkal hours, causing the website and app to crash. Travellers are now relying on platforms like Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri to secure seats.

IRCTC faces a massive outage during Tatkal bookings, forcing passengers to use Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri for tickets. Photo: X/@GauravPatel__01
IRCTC faces a massive outage during Tatkal bookings, forcing passengers to use Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri for tickets. Photo: X/@GauravPatel__01

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 17, 2025 13:18:22 IST

IRCTC Outage: The IRCTC website and app experienced a major outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of passengers unable to book tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja travel. The disruption has forced many to turn to third-party platforms like Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri to secure their seats.

IRCTC Outage Details

The outage began around the time Tatkal bookings opened for the busy festive period. With millions attempting to log in simultaneously, the IRCTC server became unresponsive, preventing users from accessing booking and cancellation services.

Website monitoring platform Downdetector recorded over 5,000 user complaints related to booking failures. Many frustrated users took to 

Also Read: Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

RailYatri, ConfirmTkt, Paytm Emerge As Alternatives As IRCTC Goes Down

As IRCTC works to fix the issue, RailYatri has emerged as a useful alternative. Beyond bookings, the platform offers live train tracking, seat map visualisation, and crowd analysis. In case the IRCTC outage persists, it also connects users to verified agents who can process bookings offline, ensuring that travel plans remain unaffected.

For passengers encountering waitlisted tickets, ConfirmTkt provides tools to identify alternative trains or predict confirmation chances. Designed to handle peak booking hours, the platform often suggests connecting routes to help travellers reach their destinations on time. Its smart waitlist prediction engine proves particularly valuable when IRCTC’s booking options are inaccessible.

Paytm is another platform available for booking train tickets during IRCTC downtimes. Available via app and website, Paytm allows users to check live train status, seat availability, and PNR confirmation.

Should You Cancel Travel Amid IRCTC Outage

For passengers whose payments were deducted during an unsuccessful booking, refunds are typically processed within 3–5 working days. Travellers are advised to monitor their email and SMS updates for confirmation messages once the IRCTC systems resume normal operations.

Although the IRCTC website and app remain down amid the festive booking surge, passengers do not have to cancel their travel plans. Trusted third-party platforms such as Paytm, ConfirmTkt, and RailYatri are offering legitimate and secure alternatives to book tickets online.

Also Read: Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here’s How

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:18 PM IST
Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

